Weave Named a Leader in G2’s 2023 Summer Report

Based on customer feedback, Weave ranked first in 20 different categories and received 25 badges for patient communications

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, ranked first in 20 different categories in G2’s 2023 Summer Report and won 25 different badges including Most Implementable Patient Engagement Software and Best Usability for Patient Relationship Management Software.





Placement in the G2 Report is based on customer reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. With 200+ verified user reviews, Weave has solidified its spot as the leading all-in-one provider of patient experience software.

Weave’s platform provides small- and medium-sized businesses with the tools they need to attract, retain, and engage their customers. With products like two-way texting, email marketing, and a smart VoIP phone system, offices are able to provide an interconnected and personalized experience.

“We take great pride in our prominent inclusion in G2’s 2023 Summer Report, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication in delivering customers the best technology tailored to suit the needs of their business,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “At Weave, our mission is to simplify and enhance each user’s experience while championing small and mid-sized businesses. Our platform is thoughtfully designed to streamline operations, empower communication, and provide easy-to-use features, allowing customers to focus on what matters most to them.”

Weave ranked first in the following categories:

Overall Leader HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software

Small-Business HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software Leader

Most Implementable HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software

Overall Leader Optometry Software

Overall Momentum Leader Optometry Software

Small Business Optometry Software Leader

Best Usability for Patient Engagement Software

Small Business Patient Engagement Software Leader

Overall Most Implementable Patient Engagement Leader

Best Results Small Business Patient Engagement Software

Most Implementable Small Business Patient Engagement Software

Overall Leader Patient Engagement Software

Overall Best Usability Patient Relationship Management Software

Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software Leader

Overall Most Implementable Patient Relationship Management Software

Best Results for Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software

Overall Leader Patient Relationship Management Software

Best Usability Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software

Most Implementable Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software

Overall Leader for Patient Relationship Management Software

In the past year, Weave received additional recognition for their best in class software, including the Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for the Best Patient Communication System, the EyeVote Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems. Visit https://www.getweave.com/newsroom/ to learn more about Weave.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

