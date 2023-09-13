Weave Named a Leader in 34 Categories in G2 2023 Fall Report

Informed by verified customer reviews, Weave ranked first in 34 different categories and received 60 badges for outstanding performance in patient communications

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, ranked first in 34 different categories in G2’s 2023 Fall Report and won 60 different badges, including Patient Relationship Management Leader, Most Implementable Patient Engagement Software, Patient Scheduling Leader and, for the first time, Spa Management Software Leader.





G2 reports are based on authentic customer reviews gathered from across online sources and social networks, as well as customer satisfaction and market presence. This report marks Weave’s continued success as a leading all-in-one provider of patient experience software, increasing win count from the G2 Summer Report, in which the company ranked first in 20 different categories and received 25 badges.

Weave has recently enhanced its offerings for small- and medium-sized practices to help them keep pace in an ever-evolving market, incorporating AI into its products and continuing the expansion of its payment suite. With these new updates, Weave customers can drive more efficient marketing strategies, improve patient communication and offer more comprehensive and versatile payment options — ultimately delivering enhanced patient experiences.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized prominently in G2’s 2023 Fall Report for our dedication to providing customers with world-class solutions that meet their business needs,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Weave has long been a leader in providing simplified and enhanced experiences for patients while supporting healthcare entrepreneurs running small- to mid-sized practices, and our ongoing inclusion in G2 reports based on real customer feedback confirms that.”

Weave ranked first in the following categories:

Weave has recently received additional recognition for its best-in-class software and market growth, including the Dental Product Shopper Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Communication software and Dental Analytic software and the Utah Business Fast 50 List. Visit https://www.getweave.com/newsroom/ to learn more.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

