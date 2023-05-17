Weave Launches Online Bill Pay, Enabling Healthcare Providers to Collect Revenue Faster

Online payment feature delivers enhanced digital experiences and provides new revenue opportunities for healthcare providers

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced the addition of Online Bill Pay to its product suite. The new feature gives small businesses the ability to create, send, and embed a link for customers to pay their bill online whenever it’s most convenient for them.





As digital experiences come to the forefront across industries, customers now expect businesses to have flexible online tools and access to these solutions influence where they take their business. Without this, small- to medium-sized businesses risk losing business to competitors who offer flexible online payment solutions.

Weave’s Online Bill Pay will allow businesses to collect payments online any time, anywhere with a payment page unique to their business, enabling them to provide an enhanced customer experience and improve profitability as fewer payments are processed by office staff. Without an online payment solution, businesses would need to process invoices manually and take phone calls to receive payment for services provided, both of which cost additional time and money for every payment. Additionally, a recent survey conducted by Weave found that 45% of customers would be more likely to quickly pay an invoice if they receive a text invoice with a link to pay.

“Online Bill Pay will not only streamline administrative tasks, but will be a revenue driver and open new opportunities for small businesses to connect with more potential customers,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Paying for services online has become an expectation among customers and only continues to grow in popularity. This new tool will offer conveniences for providers and patients alike, and allow businesses to better compete with digitally-advanced peers.”

The addition of Online Bill Pay follows several new product and integration launches in recent months, including Response Assistant, Bulk Texting, Online Scheduling & Text Connect, Insurance Verification and more.

Learn more about Weave’s platform and its impact on 27,000+ customers: https://www.getweave.com/weave-works/

