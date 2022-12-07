Weave Launches Integration With Patterson’s NaVetor Cloud Software

In its latest integration, Weave brings its award-winning communication and engagement platform to veterinary offices using NaVetor’s leading practice management software

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with NaVetor veterinary cloud software offered by Patterson Veterinary.





“We are incredibly excited about this new integration with NaVetor and strategic partnership with Patterson,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product Officer of Weave. “Weave is designed to modernize the way veterinary offices communicate with their clients, and through this integration with NaVetor, we are able to drive an even more efficient and meaningful in-office experience for clinic staff and clients.”

Veterinary offices are busier than ever, both office staff and clients are looking for ways to cut down on wait times in the office and over the phone. With that goal in mind, NaVetor and Weave have partnered to deliver veterinarian offices with a suite of products designed to enhance their client communication.

“The most valuable resource for any veterinary professional is time,” says Christal Hahn, Director of Commercial Software, Patterson Veterinary, “and this partnership between NaVetor and Weave allows veterinary practices to be more efficient and effective when communicating with their clients.”

This integration will build on the core features of Weave like VoIP, two-way texting, and email marketing by syncing both softwares together every 15-30 minutes. This sync allows pertinent client data stored by NaVetor like pet and owner names, species and breed, and overdue balances to appear on the Weave platform as soon as a client calls in.

Additional Features & Benefits from this Integration

Ensuring that text reminders are only sent to those customers who have opted in.

View the vet practitioner details tied to each appointment.

View the appointment details of a pet along with the type of appointment such as sick pet, consultation, and vaccination.

View any past and upcoming vaccinations of a pet.

Confirm or cancel appointments by replying to the message received from the practice and view the appointment statuses within Weave.

Keep a record of all messages received from a client.

About Weave



Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

About Patterson Veterinary



Patterson Veterinary, combined with sister company Animal Health International, forms one of the largest animal health companies in North America, distributing products, equipment, technologies, and practice-management solutions to companion animal veterinary clinics, livestock operations, and dealer/farm stores. For more information, visit pattersonvet.com.

“NaVetor” and the NaVetor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Technology Partner Innovations, LLC. All rights reserved.

