Weave Launches AI-Driven Email Marketing Tool for Healthcare Providers

Revolutionary new feature leverages AI to craft email campaigns to patients to save staff time and increase practice revenue

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced the launch of Email Assistant, its second AI-driven engagement product.





Now available to its 27,000+ customers, Weave’s AI-driven Email Assistant provides an innovative way for healthcare providers to communicate and connect with their patients and clients. By simply inputting the themes that need to be covered in the email, Weave Email Assistant will generate the email text in a matter of seconds, which can then be edited before sending. This tool allows healthcare providers to quickly create, personalize, and automate email marketing campaigns, resulting in improved patient engagement and retention, a higher patient growth rate, and increased awareness of services offered by a practice.

“With digital marketing becoming an essential part of running a healthcare business, it’s important to provide simple and effective AI-driven solutions to our customers,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Weave. “With Email Assistant, we reduce both the time requirement and anxiety often associated with creating an email marketing campaign. By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to empower healthcare providers to deliver exceptional patient experiences that drive patient loyalty and business growth.”

Email marketing is an essential and often overlooked marketing avenue. According to one study, email marketing generates, on average, $36 of new business for every $1 spent, and 59% of consumers say that email marketing campaigns influence their purchasing decisions.

To learn more about Weave Email Assistant, visit https://www.getweave.com/weave-email-marketing/.

About Weave

Weave is a leading all-in-one customer experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

