Weave Delivers Over 1.8 Billion Unique Customer Interactions

Patient interactions reached record levels over the last 12 months, as Weave’s platform fueled patient communications and engagement for healthcare practices

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, announced today that its 27,000+ customers used Weave’s platform to interact with their patients more than 1.8 billion times in the last twelve months. This remarkable milestone demonstrates the ever-growing need for modern and convenient communication, engagement and payment tools.





As healthcare practices continue to evolve and embrace digital solutions, and patients expect real-time communication and frictionless payment systems, the need for streamlined and efficient tools becomes paramount. Weave’s all-in-one platform offers comprehensive solutions that empower healthcare providers to enhance patient engagement, improve staff efficiency and satisfaction, and deliver exceptional care.

With Weave’s communication software, healthcare practices can effortlessly communicate with their patients through the channels they prefer, including two-way texting, email, and traditional phones. Weave also enables reviews, automated recall and appointment reminders, online scheduling, and more. Weave’s payments platform allows providers to set-up online billing, send invoices via text or email, and patients to pay via credit card, mobile tap to pay, and pay an invoice all at once or over time. Each Weave feature enables practices to effectively communicate essential information, optimize scheduling, deliver important updates, and streamline billing, ultimately leading to better patient experiences and satisfaction.

“Weave has been a huge asset to our practice and our patients,” says Dr. Brianna Rhue, OD, FAAO, FSLS of West Broward Eyecare Associates. “As a physician and private practice owner it is important to have open communication with our patients, and Weave allows us to communicate effectively and efficiently to make sure they get the best care possible.”

In today’s digital age, patient expectations are changing rapidly. Patients want convenient and seamless communication, and frictionless payment with their healthcare providers. Weave understands this shift and enables healthcare practices to adapt and thrive in this new landscape. With Weave’s communication and payments software, practices can maintain strong patient relationships, streamline operations, and provide better care.

“We are incredibly proud of our customers for delivering over 1.8 billion patient interactions in the past year,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “This achievement is a testament to the value our platform brings to healthcare practices. We will continue to innovate and develop new features that support our customers’ efforts in delivering outstanding patient experiences.”

Weave’s commitment to transforming patient interactions has made it the trusted choice for thousands of healthcare practices across the country. With its advanced communication and payments software, practices can optimize operations, exceed patient expectations, and ultimately drive success in the ever-evolving healthcare industry.

