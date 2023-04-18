Weave Adds 3 New Integrated Experiences for Veterinary Clinics

Marking nine new integrations so far this year, Weave is now powering an integrated experience for users of Impromed Triple Crown, Complete Clinic & DVM Manager

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced that users of Impromed Triple Crown, Complete Clinic and DVM Manager will now be able to access more features of the platform.

The three practice management systems serve veterinary practitioners across the U.S. as their systems of record, driving positive medical outcomes for patients and clinical efficiency for veterinarians. Via a third-party partnership, the new integrated experience with Weave will help veterinary professionals and their staff leverage award-winning client communication tools to drive a better patient and client experience.

“Whether they’re in the field or in a clinic, veterinary staff are dedicated to delivering the best patient care and client experience possible,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “With these new integrations, users of these practice management systems can focus on the compassionate and vital clinical work they love while streamlining communication with clients.”

With today’s announcement, Weave has launched nine new integrations already in 2023, deepening its impact in one of its core healthcare verticals – veterinary practices. Weave has continued to grow its veterinary customer base and garner recognition in the space, being named a Leader and the Easiest to Use in G2’s Veterinary Practice Management category. With over a dozen integration partnerships in the veterinary vertical, more veterinary clinics than ever before can access Weave’s full suite of features.

Full benefits and features include:

Appointment Reminders. Create, customize, and filter automated texts and emails to remind your patients of upcoming appointments.

Create, customize, and filter automated texts and emails to remind your patients of upcoming appointments. Vaccination Reminders. Send automated text reminders to help clients keep their animals’ vaccinations up-to-date.

Send automated text reminders to help clients keep their animals’ vaccinations up-to-date. Save the Date Reminders. Send automated reminders shortly after an appointment is scheduled so clients can add it to their calendars.

Send automated reminders shortly after an appointment is scheduled so clients can add it to their calendars. Schedule Sync. Quickly filter your schedule by confirmed and unconfirmed clients, appointment type and practitioners. Weave’s built-in communication tools then empower you to quickly reach out and follow up with clients for scheduled appointments.

Quickly filter your schedule by confirmed and unconfirmed clients, appointment type and practitioners. Weave’s built-in communication tools then empower you to quickly reach out and follow up with clients for scheduled appointments. Call Pop. Know more about who is calling when they call and quickly access patient profiles and notes to keep records current.

These latest functionality improvements follow several new product and integration launches in recent months, including Online Scheduling & Text Connect, Review Analytics, Insurance Verification and more. To learn more about Weave’s platform and its impact on 27,000+ customers, visit: https://www.getweave.com/weave-works/

About Weave



Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

