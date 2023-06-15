We The People March (WTPMarch.org) Passes 50-Partner Mark

Twelve celebrity Ambassadors will join thousands to protest hateful legislation emerging nationwide that threatens basic civil rights and seeks to roll back decades of progress

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The We The People National March (WTPMarch.org) has added more than 15 new partner organizations, including PFLAG, Moms Demand Action, Georgia Equality, GLAAD, and Florida Rising, and several new high-profile Ambassadors, including Bootsy Collins, Gia Gunn, and Gabriella Rodriguez, who will convene at Esplanade Park in Ft. Lauderdale at 9am on Sunday, July 2nd to march together in solidarity against hate-filled legislation sweeping the nation.

Iconic labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg, trailblazing hip hop artist Trina, national political and civil rights figure Marc Morial, and leading HIV/AIDS and social justice advocate Michael Weinstein were the march’s first Ambassadors.

We The People already includes the following partner organizations:

Planned Parenthood, National Urban League, One Pulse Foundation, National Organization for Women, Safe Schools South Florida, Rural Women in Action, Bridge Builders Foundation, Dream Defenders, League of Women Voters, New Leaders Council, Equality Florida, Calor, Transinclusive, AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, Social Change, BANS OFF Miami, South Side Help Center, The Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute, Decrim305, AHF, Broward Young Dems, SunServe, Thursday’s Child, Dolphin Dems, SAVE.LGBT, The Pride Center, Come Out with Pride Orlando, Avanse Ansanm, Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, Broward House, World AIDS Museum, SPARK, BLACC, Iris House, FLUX, Impulse, and LOUD.

As authoritarian lawmakers and legislatures seek to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history, this country never has seen such a blatant abuse of power against virtually every group of people at the same time. We The People is a movement composed of advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders who are tired of being told what books they can read, what words they can or can’t say, how they can express themselves, and what they can do with their own bodies. Basic constitutional rights are under attack, and We The People cannot stay silent.

WHAT: We The People National March WHO: Celebrities, advocates, and more than 50 organizations doing what’s right to protect our rights WHERE: Esplanade Park (400 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312) WHEN: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 9am EST WHY: Close to 1,000 bills have been introduced that threaten basic freedoms and seek to undo 70 years of progress. We won’t go back.

