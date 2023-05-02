Wayve appoints Frank Fink as Director of Automotive Partnerships

Veteran tech executive Frank Fink joins Wayve as Director of Automotive Partnerships, bringing extensive experience in first-of-its-kind deals and a strong background in AV partnerships.

Wayve, the self-driving technology company reimagining mobility with embodied AI, is excited to announce that Frank Fink has joined the company as Director of Automotive Partnerships. In this role, Frank will focus on building relationships with global automotive OEMs to commercialize Wayve's self-driving technology.

Frank has had a long career leading business development and partnerships teams across the tech sector, with extensive experience in first-of-its-kind deals. Most recently, he was at Waymo, where he managed the team responsible for developing the Zeekr robotaxi vehicle in partnership with Chinese automaker Geely. Prior to Waymo, Frank held senior positions at companies including Dropbox, Nokia, Samsung and Microsoft. He began his career as a litigation attorney.

Alex Kendall, Co-founder & CEO, Wayve says:

“Frank is a seasoned business leader with the right skills and experience to lead Wayve in this exciting next chapter. The AV industry is at an inflection point with the first commercial services forming in limited areas. Wayve’s next-generation AV2.0 approach to autonomous driving is ideal for commercial deployments, as it presents a vehicle-friendly integration that can easily adapt to new cities around the world. Now that we have started our first commercial trials, it is the right time to explore automotive partnerships to scale our AV2.0 technology.”

“Frank’s work will be critical in driving our AV2.0 commercialization efforts forward by collaborating with the global automotive industry, ensuring a path to scaled production. Our team is thrilled to have Frank on board, and we look forward to learning from his leadership.”

Frank Fink, Director of Automotive Partnerships, Wayve says:

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Wayve. AV2.0 represents a step-change in self-driving systems that will dramatically accelerate the scaling of autonomous mobility across different platforms and operating systems. Wayve has assembled an all-star team that is uniquely positioned to bring this transformational technology to market.”

About Wayve



Wayve is on a mission to reimagine autonomous mobility through embodied intelligence. Founded in 2017, Wayve is made up of a global team of experts in machine learning and robotics from top organisations around the world. We were the first to deploy autonomous vehicles on public roads with end-to-end deep learning, pioneering the AI software, lean hardware, and fleet learning platform for AV2.0: a next-generation autonomous driving system that can quickly and safely adapt to new driving domains anywhere in the world.

Wayve has raised over $258M and is backed by Eclipse Ventures, D1 Capital Partners, Baillie Gifford, Moore Strategic Ventures, Balderton Capital, Virgin, and Ocado Group. The team is based in London and California, with a fleet of vehicles testing in cities across the UK. Wayve aims to be the first to deploy autonomy in 100 cities. To learn more, visit www.wayve.ai.

