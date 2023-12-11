Waterfront Brands Selects BigCommerce to Optimize New Boat Lift Warehouse Online Store For Growth

Leading waterfront equipment manufacturer adds fourth brand to the BigCommerce platform, citing ease-of-use and flexibility to improve site performance and enhance customer experiences

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Waterfront Brands, a leading waterfront equipment manufacturer in the US, has selected the BigCommerce platform to transform its existing Boat Lift Warehouse website into a dynamic storefront, adding to its portfolio of brands already on the ecommerce platform.





BigCommerce agency partner Groove Commerce will lead in migrating Boat Lift Warehouse’s existing WordPress site to BigCommerce, enabling the brand to further improve ecommerce functionalities such as a frictionless ERP integration, advance its product data and search accuracy, enhance customer purchasing experiences and ultimately grow the business.

“Boat Lift Warehouse believes our customers are our number one priority every day. They should be able to find what they need, quickly and easily, at any time of the day or night,” said Jesse Bennett, chief operating officer at Boat Lift Warehouse. “BigCommerce’s openness, simplicity and customization were the deciding factors for us. Being able to create a new storefront without having to reinvent the wheel is a major driving force in our migration. We are confident that partnering with both BigCommerce and Groove Commerce will create endless opportunities for our brand to grow.”

Boat Lift Warehouse will leverage BigCommerce to maximize customization and innovation for faster performance and extensive front-end capabilities to deliver unparalleled shopping experiences, drive customer loyalty and increase sales.

“As an Elite BigCommerce partner, collaboration with the BigCommerce team has always been a cornerstone of our ability to deliver exceptional results,” said Ethan Giffin, founder and CEO at Groove Commerce. “The partnership allows us rapid access to high-level support for custom development solutions, ensuring that our shared clients, like Waterfront Brands, benefit from a seamless build process.”

With more than 50 years in business and offering a complete product line-up to more than 700 independent dealers and distributors across North America, Waterfront Brands is laser-focused on quality and customer service which has earned them a reputation for exceeding expectations. Waterfront Brands currently on the BigCommerce platform include Boat Lift and Canopy, The Shore Shack and Total Marina.

“We’re excited to see Waterfront Brands add Boat Lift Warehouse to our platform after experiencing growth for its other brands,” said Steven Chung, president at BigCommerce. “Our rich ecosystem of agency partners like Groove Commerce helps our customers to innovate without limits so that they can deliver amazing shopping experiences that propel profitable, scalable growth.”

