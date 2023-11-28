Watch, Shop and Swoon with Walmart’s First Fully Shoppable Series

The 23-part series, “Add to Heart”, will get customers into the holiday spirit, while delivering gifting inspiration

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart is bringing together two favorite traditions this holiday season: shopping and watching RomComs. The retailer is launching “Add to Heart” – a new opportunity for customers to find holiday gifting inspiration while tuning in to the 23-part shoppable series … a RomCommerce of sorts. “Add to Heart” is a first-of-its-kind shoppable commercial series featuring items at the top of holiday wish lists, making it seamless for customers to watch, shop and swoon with each scene.









Nearly 60 percent of Americans say they are looking to make a purchase via social media this year1. Pair that with the fact that Americans rank watching holiday movies over decorating the tree and baking cookies as one of their favorite holiday traditions2, Walmart found an opportunity to create a connection. The shoppable series will be released on TikTok, Roku and YouTube starting on Dec. 2, with the remainder dropping Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.

“The holidays are such a special season. We know gifting and curling up to watch a favorite Christmas movie are part of so many families’ traditions. So, what better time to launch an innovative, first-of-its-kind shoppable series,” said William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. “‘Add to Heart’ is a fun, unique way for our customers to be entertained while shopping for the great deals on top brands that they expect from Walmart. We hope they enjoy it and the amazing gifts they order throughout.”

Customers can watch “Add to Heart” on TikTok, Roku and YouTube as well as on Walmart’s owned social channels. From furniture and holiday décor to fashion from the entire cast, almost everything in “Add to Heart” was sourced from Walmart and customers will have the opportunity to shop over 330 products across the experience. This is TikTok’s first fully shoppable holiday series. With TikTok’s Video Shopping Ads, and Roku’s “Ok to Text” feature, customers will be able to shop from wherever they are, at home or on the go. Roku users can access the series through Walmart’s first shoppable branded entertainment playlist and a marquee ad on the Roku home screen.

The shoppable series follows New York designer Jessica as she returns to her hometown for the holidays. After losing her luggage on her travels, she visits her local Walmart, where she bumps into an old flame Javi. Between the town festivities, decorating, and shopping, they start to rekindle their spark. How will it end? What will you shop? Tune in to find out how the story unfolds.

Shoppable commercial content like “Add to Heart” is another example of how Walmart is innovating to shorten the distance from gifting inspiration to purchase, including recent pilots with NBCU and Roku, TikTok and more.

To find out more about and to shop the collections from the series, visit https://www.walmart.com/AddToHeart.

1 Nearly half of US consumers say they have made a purchase through social media

2 Survey: Watching Holiday Movies Ranks Higher Than Decorating Tree as Holiday Tradition

