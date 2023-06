Washingtonians March Against Hate (WTPMarch.org)

Local activation in conjunction with Florida-based We The People National March will protest hateful legislation emerging nationwide

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washingtonians will host a regional We The People march on Friday, June 30th in solidarity with the thousands of people attending the We The People National March in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida over Independence Day weekend. More than 50 organizations fighting for people of color, women, LGBTQ+ communities, Jewish people, social justice, gun control, and more make up the We The People coalition.





The Washington march (one of six WTP regional marches) is a way for people to participate locally in speaking out against the close to 1,000 bills lawmakers and legislatures are introducing nationwide that threaten basic freedoms and aim to roll back 70 years of progress. The We The People National March takes place Sunday, July 2nd at Esplanade Park in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

WHAT: We The People WASHINGTON, DC advocacy march WHO: Washingtonians march in solidarity with the We the People National March WHERE: Black Lives Matter Plaza (16th St. NW between I and H Streets NW, Washington, DC 20001) WHEN: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 12:30 pm EDT

More than 15 high-profile and celebrity We The People Ambassadors have endorsed the We The People National March. Iconic labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg, national political and civil rights figure Marc Morial, and leading HIV/AIDS and social justice advocate Michael Weinstein are among the Ambassadors expected to attend the Florida march in person.

As authoritarian lawmakers and legislatures seek to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history, this country never has seen such a blatant abuse of power against virtually every group of people at the same time. We The People is a movement composed of advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders who are tired of being told what books they can read, what words they can or can’t say, how they can express themselves, and what they can do with their own bodies. Basic constitutional rights are under attack, and We The People cannot stay silent.

Click here or visit WTPMarch.org/Partners to see the full list of Partners and Ambassadors.

