WASHINGTON, D.C.: AHF Shames Gilead with World AIDS Day Protest, Dec. 1st

Washington, D.C. protest is one of three PROTESTS targeting Gilead that AHF has set for Thursday, December 1st, with the other two taking place in Miami and Oceanside, CA, all at local Gilead offices

Advocates target Gilead’s insatiable greed and its drug pricing and policies, including illegal restrictions the drug company places for certain pharmacies on access to 340B drug pricing for Gilead’s branded hepatitis C treatments

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On World AIDS Day, Thursday, December 1st, advocates and mobilizers affiliated with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a protest in Washington, D.C. targeting drug maker Gilead Sciences over the Bay Area company’s drug pricing and policies. The Washington protest is part of a series of three same-day protests across the U.S. targeting Gilead’s greed. The nationwide protests will take place the same morning on Thursday, December 1st, in Washington, D.C. (9:00 a.m. EST), Miami, Florida (11:30 a.m. EST), and in San Diego/Oceanside, California (10:30 a.m. PST).

WHAT: World AIDS Day PROTEST in WASHINGTON, D.C. targets Gilead’s Greed and Drug Pricing & Policies WHEN: Thursday, December 1, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. EST WASHINGTON, D.C. Gilead Sciences, 300 New Jersey Ave, NW, Suite 650, Washington, D.C. 20001 AHF DC Media Contacts: Denys Nazarov, +1.323.219.1091 cell denys.nazarov@ahf.org Lauren Hogan, +1.310.940.0802 cell lauren.hogan@ahf.org WHO: 50 -100 advocates at each location with signs reading “Stop Being Greedy” and, playing off the company’s logo with a few red letters scrawled over Gilead’s logo, signs made to read “Greed” and “Greediad.”

Advocates are protesting Gilead over its profound and tone-deaf greed with pricing and policies, particularly illegal restrictions the company placed earlier this year on access to 340B drug pricing for its branded hepatitis C treatments for certain pharmacies. Gilead is now one of over 15 major drug companies that have illegally placed such restrictions on its drugs

AHF’s World AIDS Day Gilead protests follow a weeklong, twice-daily series of protests in late October targeting Gilead, maker of most of the key and most effective HIV medications and Hepatitis C drugs, at its headquarters in Foster City, CA. AHF also previously protested Gilead’s greed and actions on four separate occasions during the spring and summer at the Bay Area drug maker’s headquarters.

The 340B drug pricing program is administered by the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). It has helped provide low-cost medications and better health outcomes for millions of Americans through the nonprofit clinics and hospitals that serve them. Safety net providers like Ryan White providers, who serve patients living with HIV, have the right under the 340B statute to purchase drugs at a discounted price. In March, Gilead put profits before patients by unilaterally imposing unlawful conditions on when and how it will give discounts for certain Hepatitis C drugs

“Gilead continues to demonstrate insatiable greed and avarice, showing it really cares FAR more about money than saving people’s lives. On World AIDS Day, we vow to keep holding Gilead and CEO Daniel O’Day accountable, whenever and wherever we can,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “Drug company profiteering and the abuse of lifesaving programs like 340B and community pharmacies nationwide by Gilead and others simply must stop!”

AHF mobilizers and advocates will be also deploying social media in real time at many of these Gilead protests and will be using hashtags: – #PeopleBeforeProfit – #GreedyGilead

