W. Capra Launches Axonet – C-Store Data and Media Gateway

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W. Capra today announced the launch of Axonet.io, the first C-store Data and Media Gateway, offering retailers and CPG brands a more direct and efficient way to understand, reach, engage, and serve immediate consumption C-store shoppers.





“With over 20 years of experience serving the convenience and fuel industry via W. Capra, we’ve solved the fragmented POS data hygiene problem by building data collection, normalization, and augmentation capabilities,” says Kevin Struthers, Chief Product Officer at Axonet. “Our vision goes beyond C-store data and insights to media monetization via 1-to-Many and 1-to-1 promotional formats that bring retailers and CPG brands closer while enhancing C-Store shopper experiences and loyalty.”

Advertiser benefits include:

Expand retail media reach into convenience stores

Leverage aggregation across convenience store brands and geographies

Influence the impulse buy with improved value, experiences, and loyalty to shoppers

Measure performance on advertising spend with granular insights and data collaboration

C-Store benefits include:

Access to new, high-margin revenue with first-party shopper data across consumer touchpoints

Differentiate your guest experience and drive loyalty through personalized offers funded by CPGs

Leverage audience scale and industry-leading capabilities

The Axonet C-Store Data and Media Gateway is immediately available with an expanding list of convenience store and CPG launch partners. Powered by our industry experts and best-in-class partners, Axonet provides turnkey capabilities to reduce time to market and improve overall revenue and profitability. C-Store operators who wish to create new revenue streams and CPG brands who wish to increase C-store shopper reach and market share should reach out to info@axonet.io or visit axonet.io to start their C-store data and media activation journey.

About W. Capra and Axonet: With W. Capra’s industry reputation and understanding of C-store data and technology systems, Axonet is well-positioned to lead retailers into the world of data productization and media activation. By capitalizing on the systemic changes and opportunities afforded by addressable, 1st-party consumer audiences and data collaboration, we aim to improve the value exchange between C-stores, CPG brands, and consumers for a win-win-win experience.

