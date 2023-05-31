Voya Investment Management to host a webcast for the Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund; Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund; and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc., will host a webcast for the Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD), and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature Portfolio Manager Justin Montminy. Montminy is a Portfolio Manager on the global quantitative equity team helping oversee the equity strategies in Voya closed-end funds. The conference call will provide an overview of the funds’ investment process, performance, and current market.

To register for the webcast, please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1829668044268782686.

The investment team will also address investor questions. To submit questions in advance, please email VoyaIMClosedEndFunds@voya.com by Thursday, June 8.

A replay will be made available on our website for those who cannot attend.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management manages approximately $323 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022 in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors, drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals. Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for eight consecutive years, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business.

