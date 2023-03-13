Voya Financial recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere® — for 10th consecutive year

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

NEW YORK–Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Voya has received this honor for 10 consecutive years — every year that the company has been eligible. Voya is one of 135 companies around the world to earn the honor this year — and one of only seven companies recognized in the financial services industry.

“Voya’s recognition for 10 consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is a tribute to our people, who shape our culture of ethics and integrity,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “The commitment of every Voya employee to do the right thing is foundational to earning, maintaining and building on the trust and confidence of all of our stakeholders.”

“We have recognized Voya as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 10 consecutive years and applaud their dedication to making a real impact as a values-driven company,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, CEO, Ethisphere. “This honor illustrates that Voya continues to demonstrate the importance of ethics as part of its business strategy in serving its clients and its stakeholders. Congratulations to Voya for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community for the 10th consecutive year.”

The full list of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

More information about the World’s Most Ethical Companies honor can be found at https://www.voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.

Methodology and scoring



Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social (ESG) practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Voya Financial®



Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a newly joined Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About Ethisphere®



Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

