Voya Financial named to Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 list

Voya has earned recognition in the financial services category of this first-time list.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$Voya #Voya–Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 list. This honor reflects Voya’s commitment to operating with ethics and integrity and earning and strengthening the trust and confidence of its colleagues, clients and communities.

For the list, which launched this year, Newsweek collaborated with Statista to recognize the World’s Most Trustworthy companies. The final list of 1,000 companies in 21 counties and 23 industries was selected based on three main public pillars of trust: customer trust; investor trust; and employee trust.

The analysis followed a three-step process: All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue over $500 million (U.S.) were considered in the study; an independent survey was conducted from a sample of more than 70,000 participants from the target countries with a total of 269,000 submissions for evaluations of companies; and for each company that received a sufficient number of evaluations, a social listening analysis was conducted. In addition, companies involved in any recent scandals or litigations that would be relevant and of significance to taint their trust image were excluded from the analysis.

View details about the methodology.

To learn more about third-party awards and rankings given to entities within the Voya family of companies, please visit voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

VOYA-CR

Contacts

Media Contact:

KC Emery



Voya Financial



Office: (860) 580-2981



kathryn.emery@voya.com