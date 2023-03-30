Votiro Raises $11.5 Million in Series A Funding

Funds will advance the cloud-based prevention, detection, and analytics of file-borne threats and to accelerate company global expansion.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Votiro, the category leader in disarming and delivering safe content, today announced it has raised $11.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Harvest Lane Asset Management. Votiro is revolutionizing file security and safety by expanding its best-in-class disarming with enhanced data detection and analytics capabilities and making them easily accessible as a browser- and cloud-based services. The new funding will accelerate Votiro’s marketing and sales reach especially in North America and advance the data detection, disarm, and analytics services.

Weaponized files are by far the most common and evasive attack vector into businesses of all sizes. They can enter through multiple enterprise, cloud, portal, 3rd party, and collaboration channels. Disarming, thus preventing attacks from landing on the endpoints, is a huge step in cyber defense. However, files also carry sensitive business data that can be compromised in use and pose operational and compliance related risks to an organization. Through recent and forthcoming product innovations, Votiro is providing threat prevention and data privacy solutions to reduce complexity and enable greatly enhanced security outcomes. This expanding content awareness further enables deep content analysis not visible to other cyber defense layers. By incorporating these capabilities into the Votiro™ ZT Cloud, frictionless business interfacing is achieved complementary with any existing IT and Security deployments.

“Votiro is headed into 2023 on the heels of a strong 2022. Over the past year, we’ve doubled sales in the United States, released new capabilities, expanded our leadership team and Board, and forged new integrations with leading technology partners,” says Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of Votiro. “We have proven the customer value in expanding beyond disarming, and integrating solutions that deliver rich data security insights and analytics into the files and how they are used across the enterprise. This ensures security teams are prepared for known and unknown threats, at the speed of today’s high velocity digital business.”

“True zero trust content security in the cloud has changed how companies can think about protection from weaponized files,” says Chris Fedde, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Votiro. “It’s also changed how investors look at Votiro, as the company has now transitioned from strategic partner funding to institutional capitalization. As Votiro welcomes Luke Cummings to the board, his expertise in investment and value creation is made available to management.” This round consists of new capital and a loan to equity conversion, Fedde added. The round is being kept open due to discussions with other interested parties.

“I witnessed how companies worldwide are depending on Votiro to deliver completely safe files into their business flow. No other solution comes close to the Votiro™ ZT Cloud in content security and ease of use for all sizes of enterprises. That’s why we made the decision to lead the last round of capital raising,” says Cummings, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director at Harvest Lane Asset Management. “I look forward to working more closely with Votiro and helping them continue on their upward trajectory.”

Earlier this year, Votiro appointed Alexander Gomez as VP, GTM Sales Strategy and Execution. Gomez joins Votiro with a proven track record of building hyper-growth digital revenue engines through previous positions held at both Alert Logic and Rackspace.

Votiro has recently received numerous industry awards and recognition for its innovative technology and executive team. The company was named a Gold Winner in the Secure File Transfer, Content Disarm and Reconstruction and Best Cybersecurity Solution for Financial Services categories in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program. In addition Aviv Grafi, CTO and Founder of Votiro has been named the Gold Winner for Executive of the Year | Security Cloud/SaaS by the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity World Awards. Votiro was also named the Silver winner for Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR). Last year, Votiro was recognized as Publisher’s Choice in the Content Disarm and Reconstruction category for the 2022 Cyber Defense Magazine Awards.

About Votiro

Votiro is a zero-trust content security company delivering safe files to hundreds of commercial and government organizations worldwide. Votiro™ ZT Cloud is an open API solution to disarm, analyze, and deliver fully functional content at the speed of business. Votiro eliminates file-borne threats targeting your remote workers, content-rich apps, data lakes, supply chain and B2C digital interactions. Votiro is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore.

Votiro is trusted by millions of users worldwide to receive safe content with complete peace of mind. Votiro Cloud is a SOC 2 Type II compliant solution and certified by the international standard of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408). Learn more at www.votiro.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

