VMware Unveils Innovations and Expanded Partnerships to Accelerate Software-Defined Edge Adoption

Intelligent Assist, Increased Telemetry and Workflow Automation to Ease Connecting, Securing, and Managing Workloads for Enterprise and Telco Edges

New Integrations with Microsoft and Symantec to Help Customers Simplify, Better Secure and Modernize their Edge Environments

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crosscloud—VMware Explore 2023—VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced new solutions and expanded partnerships to help customers accelerate their digital transformation at the edge. Building upon the recently introduced VMware Software-Defined Edge, these innovations and new integrations will help customers to simplify, better secure, and modernize their edge environments, and include:





New VMware Edge Cloud Orchestrator telemetry capabilities for better visibility of edge workloads.

Introduction of Intelligent Assist for the VMware Software-Defined Edge to simplify the operational experience across multiple stakeholders.

An expanded collaboration to enable VMware SASE customers to use Microsoft Security Copilot.

New Workflow Hub for VMware Telco Cloud Automation to support the rapid rollout of cell sites.

Initial integration with Symantec to better secure the software-defined edge.

VMware defines the software-defined edge as distributed digital infrastructure for running workloads across a number of locations, close to endpoints that are producing or consuming data. It extends to where the users and devices are – in the office, on the road, in a cell site, or on the factory floor. VMware addresses all three layers of the software-defined edge: the top edge compute layer which hosts the applications and workloads; the intelligent overlay where SD-WAN and security services run; and the underlay network layer, which runs the software for network connectivity across fixed and 5G networks to provide orchestration and network programmability.

“The introduction of the VMware Software-Defined Edge has resonated with both enterprises and Communication Service Providers,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “It provides the right-sized compute footprint, the zero-touch orchestration and the network programmability architecture needed to run a variety of edge workloads. We see a proliferation of the software-defined edge at edge locations ranging from Telco 5G cell sites, smart factory floors, energy substations, retail 2.0 stores to branch offices across all distributed enterprises. We are helping customers across all four phases of deployment: edge telemetry being the first step, and then workload consolidation, support for edge AI apps leading to real-time applications on the smart factory floor. We deliver on these use cases by incorporating generative AI, enhanced security and advanced automation across our software-defined edge portfolio.”

Gaining Insight into Edge Workloads with VMware Edge Cloud Orchestrator

To further operationalize edge workloads, VMware today announced new VMware Edge Cloud Orchestrator telemetry capabilities to provide insight and visibility into edge workloads, identify end devices, and make available contextual information across workload, compute, and network to accelerate problem resolution. Originally introduced at VMware Explore Las Vegas, VMware Edge Cloud Orchestrator will provide unified management for VMware SASE and the VMware Edge Compute Stack—an industry-first offering to bridge the gap between edge networking and edge compute.

Simplifying the Operational Experience at the Edge with Generative AI

Edge computing is going mainstream as enterprise application deployments accelerate at the edge. But as enterprises and service providers transform their edge environments, they can expect several challenges: edges that are too complex with Internet of Thing (IoT) devices, edge-native applications, users and infrastructure; tool proliferation leading to fragmented insights; and gaps in budget, staff and skillset that lead to poor operational experience.

To help customers and partners address those challenges, VMware is unveiling Intelligent Assist for VMware Software-Defined Edge to operationalize connecting, securing, and managing workloads, users and IoT devices at the edge. Based on generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the solution is expected to extend the power of VMware Edge Intelligence (formerly VMware Edge Network Intelligence) to accelerate automation, shrink the skillset gap, and speed up resolution. In August 2023, VMware announced Intelligent Assist, a family of generative AI-based solutions trained on VMware’s proprietary data to simplify and automate all aspects of enterprise IT in a multi-cloud era. According to Gartner, “In 2022, perhaps 5% of edge computing deployments involve some level of ML — but by 2026, at least 50% of edge computing deployments will involve it.1”

Further Securing the Edge with Microsoft Security Copilot

Beyond operations, VMware will further help customers incorporate generative AI technology into their software-defined edge architectures. VMware today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Security Copilot partner private preview. Microsoft Security Copilot is a gen AI-based tool that helps customers to quickly detect and respond to threats and better understand the threat landscape overall. VMware and Microsoft will collaborate to offer VMware SASE customers the option to share insights from their SASE deployment with Microsoft Security Copilot. VMware’s participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot partner private preview will help to augment the security events the tool learns from to include network perimeter security information.

Enabling Rapid Rollout of RAN Sites with Workflow Hub

Today, VMware also announced VMware Telco Cloud Automation 3.0 featuring the general availability of Workflow Hub. Using a newly developed, no-code framework, Workflow Hub enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to easily define repeatable workflows and scale them out across their network so that they can save time, monitor and troubleshoot progress and reduce operating expenses. When it comes to the provisioning and deployment of RAN sites, for example, Workflow Hub allows an operator to quickly stitch together pre-built templates and tap into to third-party tools to construct an executable and repeatable workflow for cell sites. With Workflow Hub, an operator can then rapidly roll out new cell sites in a few hours—saving time, operating costs, and facilitating a complete network deployment at scale.

New Symantec Integration to Help Strengthen Edge Security

To deliver consistent security across all edge locations, applications, users, and devices, VMware today announced initial integration with Broadcom Inc.’s Symantec. VMware has extended its Security Service Edge (SSE) orchestration integration to include Symantec Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG) (formerly Web Security Service). With this new integration and planned evolution, VMware expects to deliver an additional single-vendor SASE option with additional best-in-class networking and security capabilities.

Additional Resources

