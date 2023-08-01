Vivian Health Appoints Bill Kong as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Rover CMO drives next phase of brand and company growth as it transforms healthcare staffing through innovation that serves healthcare professionals first.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivian Health, the nation’s leading national healthcare jobs marketplace, has announced the appointment of Bill Kong as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Mr. Kong will oversee Vivian’s brand marketing vision, strategy and execution, including ways to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to better engage and connect with both clinicians and healthcare employers. Founded in 2017 and acquired by IAC in 2019, Vivian Health is transforming healthcare hiring with a technology-driven model that puts the needs of healthcare professionals first. Over 1.3 million nurses and clinicians across all 50 states have used Vivian to find jobs and careers they love.









“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to Vivian Health. His track record driving growth at two-sided marketplaces will be key as we look to scale Vivian’s platform and build a better hiring experience in healthcare,” said Parth Bhakta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vivian Health. “A major focus for Vivian today is incorporating AI technology across our organization and throughout our product experience to better serve the needs of healthcare professionals while increasing efficiency in the healthcare hiring process. Bill has a thirst for innovation and a great curiosity for experimenting with the latest advancements to find new ways to add value, making him a perfect fit for where Vivian is headed.”

A seasoned leader with over 20 years of performance and brand marketing experience across both high-growth startups and established businesses, Mr. Kong joins Vivian from Rover, the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, where he helped lead the company through its 2021 IPO. He previously oversaw marketing for the Sears Holdings Corporation, and Walgreen’s Drugstore.com and VisionDirect.com, where he contributed to the turnaround of the once struggling contact lens business, helping the company achieve 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit top line growth.

“It’s an exciting time to join Vivian Health,” Mr. Kong said. “I’m honored to be a part of a company whose platform is dedicated to empowering America’s healthcare professionals, who have been through so much over the past few years. Healthcare workers deserve the best possible tools to find their dream jobs and to build lasting and fulfilling careers, and I’m looking forward to helping Vivian accelerate growth in this next chapter.”

ABOUT BILL KONG

Bill Kong has over 20 years of experience in general management, marketing, growing revenue and profitability through rigorous analytics, expanding selling channels, and building brands. He previously worked as Chief Marketing Officer at Rover, Chief Digital Marketing Officer at Sears Holding Corporation, and General Manager at Walgreens E-commerce/Drugstore.com. Mr. Kong earned his M.B.A. from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. He earned his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley. Mr. Kong will be based in Seattle.

ABOUT VIVIAN HEALTH

Vivian Health, an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC), is the leading healthcare jobs marketplace that serves healthcare professionals first. Vivian Health empowers a broad range of healthcare professionals to find jobs they love across many types of healthcare work, including permanent roles, per-diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions. Built on intelligent matching, transparent information, and the widest selection of job opportunities, Vivian Health offers healthcare job seekers an unrivaled solution for finding their next role. For employers, Vivian Health helps fill roles 50% faster than traditional recruiting practices and at a fraction of the cost, saving them millions of dollars and helping alleviate labor shortages in healthcare. Vivian Health is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver. To learn more about Vivian Health, visit vivian.com.

