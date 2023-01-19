Visiting Media Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity

Investment will enable leading cloud-based sales enablement platform to expand its team and drive continued growth and innovation

CARLTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visiting Media (the “Company”), the premier provider of visual sales and marketing solutions for the hospitality and event industries, today announced that it has received a strategic growth investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. The investment will accelerate Visiting Media’s ability to bring new, innovative products and technologies to its growing customer base.

Since its founding in 2014, Visiting Media has sought to improve the manual processes involved in modern hospitality sales. The Company provides cloud-based sales enablement solutions, including its flagship selling platform, TrueTour™, that hotel and hospitality sales teams use to create, manage and distribute content. The software also serves as a central repository for digital assets such as photos, videos, floor plans, event diagrams and 3D/360° content, enabling efficiency of distribution and ensuring consistent, high-quality content. Visiting Media’s customers primarily include individual properties, hotel management companies and ownership groups, including Aimbridge Hospitality, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, and more.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with JMI as we enter this next stage of our growth trajectory,” said Ben Powers, Visiting Media Founder and CEO. “JMI has a strong track record of helping software companies sustainably accelerate their growth. I am confident that Visiting Media will be able to bring even more innovative products and technologies to our customers and position ourselves as the leading sales enablement platform for hotels and resorts worldwide.”

Visiting Media has ambitious goals to build on its already industry-leading revenue growth and customer retention. In addition to delivering new, innovative sales enablement products and technologies to its customers, the Company also plans to expand its team and broaden its existing commitment to customer success initiatives.

“Visiting Media’s innovative cloud-based sales enablement platform generates proven returns for customers in an increasingly virtual sales environment,” said Chase Thomet, Principal at JMI Equity. “We are impressed by the product-market fit, customer loyalty and ambitious culture Ben and his team have established and we look forward to working together to execute on a number of exciting opportunities.”

Concurrent with the closing of the investment, Chase Thomet (Director) and Brian Hersman (Observer), General Partner, will join the Visiting Media Board of Directors.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is the premier provider of visual sales and marketing solutions for the hospitality and event industries, offering cutting-edge tools designed to open new revenue channels, increase pipeline velocity and promote their customers’ spaces throughout the full buying cycle. With their pioneering technology, Visiting Media is transforming the hospitality tech landscape, accelerating the use of immersive tech to give their customers access to untapped revenue that is impossible to access without their solutions. Serving major ownership groups, management companies and brands around the globe, they continue to bring proprietary solutions to the marketplace. Learn more at visitingmedia.com.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 175 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits, and raised more than $7.5 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

