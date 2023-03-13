Visit Potter-Tioga PA Named One of the Top 100 Organizations in Central Pennsylvania

Visit Potter-Tioga PA’s Commitment to Local Tourism Earns Recognition from Pennsylvania Business Central

WELLSBORO, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visit Potter-Tioga PA is honored to have been named among the Top 100 Organizations by Pennsylvania Business Central for 2023. This prestigious distinction comes soon after the region was designated the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania by the New World Report Travel Awards and recognizes the significant contributions Visit Potter-Tioga PA has made in developing tourism and business in the region.

“For outdoor enthusiasts and family trips, there’s no better place to be than Potter and Tioga Counties. We’re proud to be honored alongside other businesses and organizations for our work in helping the community thrive,” Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga PA, said. “I’m thankful for the hard work and commitment our team has shown in showcasing our beautiful region and driving economic development.”

Each year, Pennsylvania Business Central highlights the businesses and organizations that help the Central Pennsylvania region grow through technical innovation and economic development locally and beyond. Honorees were selected based on nominations from business and community leaders, chambers of commerce, professional associations, and readers of Pennsylvania Business Central.

Visit Potter-Tioga PA has been an integral part of growing tourism in Central Pennsylvania since its formation in 2017. By promoting members’ businesses, community events, and highlighting the numerous attractions within Potter and Tioga Counties, Visit Potter-Tioga PA is bringing in more new visitors to the region every day.

Plan your perfect getaway in Potter and Tioga Counties. Explore numerous state parks, state forest districts, freshwater fishing locations, and hundreds of miles of trails. Find breathtaking views and biking opportunities along the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and the Pine Creek Rail Trail. Visit Cherry Springs State Park, a Gold Level Dark Sky Park recognized by the International Dark Sky Association, and discover mesmerizing views of the stars in one of the best places to see them on Earth.

Find more information on local events, dining, attractions, and plan your family’s next outdoor adventure at www.visitpottertioga.com.

About Visit Potter-Tioga

Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

