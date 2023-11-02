Virtual, Inc. Welcomes Matt Lampkin as Vice President of Business Development

Seasoned Business Development Leader Appointed to Drive Company Growth

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual, Inc., the leading provider of professional services to membership-based organizations, today announced the addition of Matt Lampkin as Vice President of Business Development. Lampkin will lead the company’s go-forward business development strategy, spearhead partnership expansion, and catalyze sustainable long-term growth.





“At Virtual, our goal is to help organizations make their mark on the world. We do that today in technology, healthcare, sciences and more. By connecting our world-class capabilities with a broader array of organizations, Matt will help more customers around the globe reimagine what’s possible,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual, Inc.

As Vice President of Business Development, Lampkin will partner with Greg Kohn, Virtual’s Chief Growth Officer:

“From our technology-enabled services to our strategy expertise to our unmatched ability to drive membership growth and engagement, Virtual is more well-positioned than ever to help membership-based groups achieve target outcomes and deliver impact,” said Kohn. “I’m truly excited to have Matt on our team to connect more organizations with our capabilities.”

Lampkin brings more than 15 years of experience in business development at high-growth agencies and technology firms, with a proven track record of scaling revenue for clients across tech, software, marketing, and professional services. Prior to joining Virtual, he served in leadership positions at Directive and Fetch & Funnel where he was responsible for driving organizational growth. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Vermont.

“I’m passionate about helping organizations visualize what’s possible, and then crafting solutions that enable them to achieve their vision,” said Lampkin. “I’m excited to join an incredibly talented team and to work alongside a group that delivers meaningful growth and transformation to organizations that strive to change the world.”

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing, or changing.

Virtual has won multiple top places to work awards and has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry. Visit: https://virtualinc.com/

