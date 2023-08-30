Virtual, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Web Traffic Advisors

Partnership to Elevate Search and Digital Marketing Strategies for Clients

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual, Inc., the leading provider of professional services to standards organizations, consortia, and associations, today announced its strategic partnership with Web Traffic Advisors, an experienced provider of cutting-edge search engine optimization (SEO) and digital marketing strategy and campaigns. The addition of Web Traffic Advisors as a strategic partner enables Virtual to more fully envision and deliver results-focused SEO and digital marketing consulting and campaign services to its roster of more than 50 associations and enterprises.





“We’ve been fortunate to work with Chris Boggs and Web Traffic Advisors for many years,” stated Andy Freed, the CEO of Virtual. “Chris was a pioneer in Search Marketing and has a proven track record of delivering exceptional service for his clients. In partnering with Web Traffic Advisors, we’re going to be better able to use best-in-class tactics to help our clients elevate their message and make their mark on the world.”

This strategic collaboration comes in response to the growing demand for advanced digital marketing solutions that effectively drive qualified traffic and conversions. By uniting forces, Virtual and Web Traffic Advisors provide organizations with a comprehensive suite of professional services plus ways to optimize search and digital marketing strategies for maximum impact. By consistently delivering exceptional results to businesses seeking to strengthen their online presence, Web Traffic Advisors has become a well-regarded leader in the SEO and digital marketing realm.

“I am excited about this strategic partnership with Virtual,” said Web Traffic Advisor Founder and Lead Consultant Chris Boggs, who brings over two decades of search strategy and execution to the collaboration. “Virtual’s proven expertise in serving professional and industry associations through operations management, digital marketing, public relations, and event management perfectly complements our mission to provide cutting-edge search solutions. Together, we can drive remarkable results for organizations of all sizes, helping them achieve their SEO and digital marketing goals and beyond.”

“Businesses seeking to enhance their digital marketing strategies and capitalize on the evolving online landscape can now tap into the combined strengths of Virtual and Web Traffic Advisors,” said Virtual Chief Growth Officer Greg Kohn. “The partnership ensures that organizations will now have all the tools and strategies they need to attract, engage, and convert their target audiences effectively.”

Interested in elevating your SEO and digital marketing efforts? Contact Virtual today to learn more and take a step toward unlocking your brand’s full potential. For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please contact us at https://virtualinc.com/contact-us/.

About Web Traffic Advisors

Web Traffic Advisors has been a trailblazer in the online marketing industry since Chris Boggs launched the company in 2014 after 14 years of leading and training agency teams. Their team specializes in crafting and executing strategies that improve businesses’ performance in search engines and with social media advertising. Most importantly, the campaigns target qualified audiences, helping to eliminate wasteful spending and streamline campaign performance. To learn more about Web Traffic Advisors, please visit www.webtrafficadvisors.com.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory, marketing and membership management, and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups, and associations that are forming, growing, or changing.

Virtual has been named several times as one of The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work,” and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry. For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.

Follow Virtual, Inc. on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Media



Jessie Hennion



Virtual, Inc. Public Relations



jhennion@virtualinc.com

(781) 876-6280