Viral Nation_Talent Surges Forward, Expanding its Influencer Roster with New High-Profile Signings Including Brooke Ashley Hall and The Furrha Family

Industry pioneer continues to attract top talent, growing its stable of over 700 content creators, athletes and digital stars across more than 35 verticals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leading social media marketing transformation, talent and technology company, today announced several significant additions to its talent lineup. These strategic signings, which include Brooke Ashley Hall, The Furrha Family, Cale Brown, The McCartys and Xavier Mortimer, showcase the company’s ability to attract a diverse range of influencers that offer unique perspectives and engaging content that appeal to a wide digital audience.





“With the addition of these dynamic creators to the Viral Nation_Talent family, we’re not only expanding our talent pool, but also enriching the depth and breadth of our influencer representation,” said Jonathan Chanti, president of Viral Nation_Talent. “Their unique skills and expertise mirror our own commitment to providing unrivaled representation and nurturing sustained growth.”

Viral Nation’s latest expansion across verticals is fortified by its pioneering 360 talent representation, empowering creators to achieve remarkable success in the digital landscape. This approach, coupled with the company’s steadfast commitment to excellence, solidifies Viral Nation’s position as a leader in the world of influencer and talent representation. Of particular note is the company’s focused effort to invigorate the Family category with top-tier talent, addressing the escalating demand for relatable and captivating family-oriented content.

Headlining those joining Viral Nation_Talent’s expansive roster and benefiting from their 360 creator services is Brooke Ashley Hall, who celebrates her extraordinary life as the wife of boxer Marco Hall and mother to their three children across TikTok, Instagram and their family YouTube channel, “The Beverly Halls.” Garnering an impressive following exceeding 20 million across all platforms, the Hall family’s engaging content resonates with audiences globally.

“Joining forces with Viral Nation_Talent is an inspiring new step forward for my content and brand,” said Hall. “Together, we’re invested in discovering new ways to engage with my community and explore new spaces to share my family’s unique narrative.”

Also entering into Viral Nation_Talent’s robust pool of talent is The Furrha Family, an Arab-American household of ten who rose to fame during the pandemic through their accessible and humorous family content on TikTok. With a combined following of over 18 million supporters across platforms, the Furrha’s relatable humor resonates with families worldwide.

Additional signings embody some of the most sought-after social media influencers in the world, each infusing their content with an exceptional blend of talent and expertise:

Cale Brown, a versatile videographer, photographer and entertainer, is known for skillful edits of his dance sequences. His captivating dance moves have propelled him into the TikTok spotlight, while his Streamy Award nomination this year underscores his multifaceted talent.

The McCartys, celebrated for their endearing family-focused comedy videos, connect with audiences through laughter and relevant experiences. With over 14 million subscribers across TikTok and YouTube, their content brightens the days of parents and children alike.

Xavier Mortimer, a magician extraordinaire, has mesmerized audiences the world over with his visual shows for over two decades. His spellbinding performances on “America’s Got Talent” and Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us” have earned him 6 billion video views and 20 million followers.

Creators are increasingly turning to Viral Nation Talent for assistance, drawn by the assurance that all the necessary tools they require to build out their content and brand are readily available within the organization’s comprehensive suite of in-house resources. This method emboldens creators to cultivate their brands and curate appealing, groundbreaking content with the support of Viral Nation’s integrated resources.

For more information about Viral Nation_Talent and its diverse roster of talent, or to learn more about its influencer marketing and social media talent acquisition strategies, visit www.viralnation.com.

About Viral Nation_Talent

Viral Nation_Talent is home to the largest and most diverse creator roster in the world, developing today’s biggest social stars and redefining the relationship between talent and representation. Viral Nation represents a diverse and award-winning roster of over 500 content creators, celebrities and NIL athletes across all platforms and over 35 verticals. For more information, visit the Influencers and Creators page.

About Viral Nation

Founded in 2014 as an influencer marketing agency, Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service creative agency Viral Nation_ Marketing & Intelligence; creator and athlete-influencer representation agencies Viral Nation_ Talent; and the technology division Viral Nation_ SaaS. Viral Nation ranked 5th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award. With representation in eight countries and the industry’s largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world’s leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbell’s, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Bros. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com.

