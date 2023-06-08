Viral Nation_Talent Launches Podcast Division and Expands 360 Creator Services with the Addition of Stephen Perlstein and Chelsea Durgin

Seasoned executives join the growing Viral Nation_Talent team, underlining the company’s commitment to delivering 360 representation and a complete in-house suite of services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leading social media marketing transformation, talent and technology company, today announced the launch of its new podcast division and the expansion of its 360 creator services following the recruitment of seasoned industry executives, Stephen Perlstein and Chelsea Durgin. This strategic move comes as Viral Nation recognizes the tremendous value in helping creators expand into podcasting, providing its talent with an extensive 360 creator experience and offering a wide range of opportunities under one roof.





“We are proud to launch our new podcast division and announce the expansion of our 360 Creator Services—underlining Viral Nation’s commitment to challenge the status quo of representation and truly be business partners to our creators. Our mantra is driving multiplatform growth and delivering exceptional value to creators,” said Jonathan Chanti, president of Viral Nation_Talent. “With the addition of Stephen Perlstein and Chelsea Durgin, we are confident that our talent will have access to the best resources, support, and opportunities to excel in the podcasting and creator space—delivering on our goal of providing a comprehensive experience that empowers our talent to unleash their creativity and reach new heights.”

Stephen Perlstein joins Viral Nation_Talent as a visionary leader with a deep understanding of spoken word audio entertainment, storytelling, and technology-driven culture. With a wealth of experience in the podcasting industry, Stephen’s creative vision and entrepreneurial spirit will be instrumental in developing content creation strategies that resonate with diverse audiences. His expertise and track record will be invaluable in propelling Viral Nation_Talent’s podcast division to new heights.

“I am thrilled to be joining Viral Nation_Talent and to embark on this exciting new chapter,” said Perlstein. “Together, we will create an extraordinary podcasting experience that elevates and expands creator’s content, captivates listeners and solidifies the company as a leading force within the industry—delivering end-to-end solutions that benefit creators of all kinds.”

Chelsea Durgin, a seasoned professional in talent management and representation, assumes the role of overseeing Viral Nation_Talent’s 360 Creator Services. With extensive experience in both traditional and digital entertainment, Chelsea brings a refined management style and a strategic approach to foster the growth of talent across all aspects of their businesses. Her previous roles include managing distribution and marketing partnerships with Lionsgate for the film “Natural Born Pranksters,” as well as working as a talent manager and agent for IPSY’s in-house creators. Chelsea’s expertise and proven track record in driving brand sponsorships and campaign production will undoubtedly elevate Viral Nation_Talent’s 360 Creator Services.

“I’m looking forward to playing a pivotal role in driving the expansion of Viral Nation_Talent’s 360 Creator Services,” said Durgin. “Having had the privilege of working alongside high-profile digital stars and managing major brand partnerships, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of strategic talent management. Now, as I embark on this exciting chapter with Viral Nation, I am eager to bring my refined style and strategic approach to foster talent growth across all aspects of the businesses. The potential is immense, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of Viral Nation’s journey.”

The launch of the podcast division and the expansion of the 360 Creator Services represent Viral Nation_Talent’s unwavering commitment to nurturing digital talent and staying at the forefront of social media transformation. With a strong team of industry experts and an extensive network of influencers, Viral Nation_Talent is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional results for its creators and brand partners.

Meet Viral Nation at VidCon on June 21-24, 2023 in Anaheim, CA to learn more about its new podcast division, expansion of services and the future of content creation.

Click here for details on all Viral Nation activities at VidCon 2023.

To learn more about Viral Nation visit the website at www.viralnation.com.

About Viral Nation_Talent

Viral Nation_Talent is home to the largest creator roster in the world, developing today’s biggest social stars and redefining the relationship between talent and representation. We represent a diverse and award-winning roster of over 500 content creators, celebrities and NIL athletes across all platforms and over 35 verticals. For more information, click here.

About Viral Nation

Founded in 2014 as an influencer marketing agency, Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes the full-service creative agency, Viral Nation_Marketing & Intelligence; creator and athlete-influencer management agencies, Viral Nation_Talent; and the technology division, Viral Nation_SaaS. Viral Nation ranked 5th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award. With representation in eight countries and the industry’s largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world’s leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbell’s, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Bros. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com.

Instagram: @ViralNation



Twitter: @ViralNationInc



LinkedIn: Viral Nation Inc.

Contacts

Press/Media Contacts:



Peter Ramsay



vn@globalresultspr.com