Viral Nation_Talent Expands Full Slate of Software and Services to Creators in Brazil

Content creators in the region to benefit from industry-leading 360 creator services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leading social media marketing transformation, talent and technology company, announces the expansion of its full slate of talent services to content creators in Brazil, enabling them to leverage Viral Nation_Talent’s comprehensive 360 services to grow and diversify their content and personal brands.





“Expanding our full range of talent services to Brazil is an exciting milestone for Viral Nation_Talent,” said Jonathan Chanti, president and chief growth officer of Viral Nation_Talent at Viral Nation. “We have experienced incredible growth in the creator community and unwavering dedication of their audiences around the world. By bringing our expertise and resources to this vibrant market, we are committed to helping creators in Brazil reach new heights and tap into the vast potential.”

Creators in Brazil partnering with Viral Nation_Talent will now have access to an array of services tailored to their needs. These services include access to the latest AI-powered creator economy solutions, a dedicated public relations team, comprehensive marketing support and a personal agent who will assist in diversifying their social media content, growing it into an enterprise with strategic brand partnerships. Having already established successful collaborations with notable Brazilian content creators such as Julio Cocielo, Talitah Sampaio, and Leticia Gomes, Viral Nation_Talent’s unique 360 services will help enable more creators to maximize their potential and thrive in the digital realm.

“For four years, Viral Nation_Talent has been a part of my career, and working with them has allowed me to achieve great things, from partnerships with major brands to the launch of my makeup course,” said Brazil-based beauty and fashion influencer, Leticia Gomes. “They are always striving for the best for us content creators and provide us with all the necessary support. In fact, Brazil is very strong in the content creation field, and I am certain that Viral Nation_Talent will be warmly welcomed here by this community.”

In addition, Brazilian creators have the unique advantage of working with Viral Nation_Talent’s North American team of agents and strategic partners, connecting creators with the world’s biggest brands and media companies. Creators benefit from an international agent team with a deep understanding of their language and culture. By combining cultural understandings with a vast North American business contact network, this collaboration opens major doors, connecting Brazilian creators with North America’s buyer market—empowering creators to secure deep and meaningful brand partnerships and explore new ventures with the guidance of seasoned industry experts.

“While this marks Viral Nation_Talent’s first venture into offering our complete range of services in an international market, the agency has been actively collaborating with Brazilian creators for several years,” commented Fabio Gonçalves, director of international talent at Viral Nation. “With the Brazilian creator community experiencing rapid growth accompanied by highly engaged audiences in the region, we are excited to satisfy the surge in demand for more extensive services that successfully support and amplify the careers of today’s content creators.”

Viral Nation_Talent’s expansion into Brazil reaffirms the agency’s commitment to supporting creators worldwide and fostering collaborations that drive success and innovation in the creator space. By offering an unparalleled suite of services tailored to the unique needs of creators, Viral Nation_Talent aims to empower Brazilian talent and amplify their influence on a global scale.

Meet the Viral Nation team at VidCon São Paulo, July 7-9, 2023 to learn more about the benefits of talent representation, the expansion of its 360 creator services and the future of content creation.

To learn more about Viral Nation visit the website at www.viralnation.com.

About Viral Nation_Talent

Viral Nation_Talent is home to the largest creator roster in the world, developing today’s biggest social stars and redefining the relationship between talent and representation. We represent a diverse and award-winning roster of over 500 content creators, celebrities and NIL athletes across all platforms and over 35 verticals. For more information, click here.

About Viral Nation

Founded in 2014 as an influencer marketing agency, Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes the full-service creative agency, Viral Nation_Marketing & Intelligence; creator and athlete-influencer representation agencies, Viral Nation_Talent; and the technology division, Viral Nation_SaaS. Viral Nation ranked 5th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award. With representation in eight countries and the industry’s largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world’s leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbell’s, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Bros. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com.

Instagram: @ViralNation

Twitter: @ViralNationInc

LinkedIn: Viral Nation Inc.

Contacts

Press/Media Contacts:



Peter Ramsay



vn@globalresultspr.com