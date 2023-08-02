Viral Nation_Talent and The Harlem Globetrotters Create Global Sports Partnership to Expand Sports Entertainment Roster

Harlem Globetrotters tap leading agency to enhance team and individual talent digital profiles

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leading social media marketing transformation, talent and technology company, and the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will collaborate on a global partnership across sports entertainment. Announced today by Jonathan Chanti, president of Viral Nation_Talent and Keith Dawkins, president of the Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, the collaboration will focus on growing and developing the overall Harlem Globetrotters brand as well as amplifying their overall reach and its connectivity with digital-first audiences.





“The Harlem Globetrotters have always stood at the forefront of innovation and entertainment. By teaming up with Viral Nation, we are taking a significant step toward enhancing our digital footprint and engaging with audiences in bold and exciting new ways,” said Dawkins. “Backed by Viral Nation’s expertise in growing the personal brands of a diverse athlete roster, we are poised to see the profiles of our own players soar to exciting new heights.”

The collaboration marks another step forward for Viral Nation_Talent in the world of sports entertainment, having recently signed various wrestling talent and the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) to build and sustain growth across social channels and create original programming opportunities for individuals and franchises. This latest expansion into sports entertainment demonstrates Viral Nation_Talent’s commitment to providing comprehensive representation and fostering the growth of talent in a multitude of sectors.

“We’re overjoyed to welcome the Harlem Globetrotters brand and its athletes to the Viral Nation family,” said Chanti. “Through our comprehensive range of services, including strategic brand opportunities, cutting-edge content strategies, focused public relations and innovative marketing initiatives, we are excited to help amplify the Harlem Globetrotters’ brand and introduce it to new audiences—all while highlighting the remarkable skills and captivating personalities of every player in order to better connect with fans all over the world.”

The Harlem Globetrotters are known the world over for being the originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and athleticism and influencers of today’s game, with the team showcasing their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. They have chosen to work with Viral Nation due to the agency’s unparalleled proficiency in developing personal brands and its successful track record in elevating athlete profiles. This partnership, which includes original programming creation, marks a significant milestone for both parties, as it signifies Viral Nation’s commitment to expanding its sports entertainment portfolio and the Harlem Globetrotters’ dedication to amplifying their digital presence – enhancing their overall reach and connecting them with digital-first audiences.

By collaborating with the Harlem Globetrotters and leveraging their existing reputation as a beloved family and sports entertainment brand, Viral Nation_Talent aims to help them build a robust digital presence—both for the team and the individual players—that captures the attention of audiences and brands alike.

About Viral Nation_Talent

Viral Nation_Talent is home to the largest and most diverse creator roster in the world, developing today’s biggest social stars and redefining the relationship between talent and representation. Viral Nation represents a diverse and award-winning roster of over 500 content creators, celebrities and NIL athletes across all platforms and over 35 verticals. For more information, visit the Influencers and Creators page.

About Viral Nation

Founded in 2014 as an influencer marketing agency, Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service creative agency Viral Nation_ Marketing & Intelligence; creator and athlete-influencer representation agencies Viral Nation_ Talent; and the technology division Viral Nation_ SaaS. Viral Nation ranked 5th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award. With representation in eight countries and the industry’s largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world’s leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbell’s, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Bros. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of 2 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, 11 Telly Awards, and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward,” they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

