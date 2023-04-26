Viral Nation Strikes Content Partnership Deal with Trip Taylor’s Sunny Skye Productions

Collaboration with “Jackass” producer bridges traditional and digital media with co-production and co-development on original content

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leading social media transformation and technology company, specializing in digital talent representation, today announced a unique content partnership deal with Trip Taylor’s Sunny Skye Productions. The collaboration will include the co-production and co-development of original content across various formats, bridging the gap between traditional programming and digital media to deliver engaging content such as docu-follows, game shows, and more.

Opportunities to collaborate with major digital talent and create original content are often rare, which is why this partnership represents a significant step forward for both Viral Nation and the entertainment industry as a whole. By producing high-quality content designed for digital-first audiences, Viral Nation and Taylor’s Sunny Skye Productions will create lucrative opportunities for the development, sale and distribution of original content to different studios.

“This partnership marks an important moment for our Original Programming division and Viral Nation’s 360 monetization engine as a whole,” said Jonathan Chanti, President of Viral Nation Talent. “As we seek out new spaces of opportunity for our talent, working with a leader like Trip is a necessary next step in providing our clients with access to premium services.”

Represented by Verve Talent & Literary, Trip Taylor is a veteran showrunner, writer, producer, and director–well-known throughout the entertainment industry for his handiwork on iconic television shows and movies, including Jackass (the TV series and the films), Bad Grandpa, Nitro Circus, and Wild Boys. Recently, Taylor worked alongside YouTube superstar David Dobrik and famed actor John Stamos on the Discovery+ program “Discovering David Dobrik.”

“There’s a great opportunity for creators who found their audiences on social video platforms to be at the center of premium content on premium platforms,” said Trip Taylor. “I’m excited to work with Viral Nation to breathe life into these original concepts and expose their amazing talent roster to an even wider audience.”

Under the terms of the partnership, digital stars and athletes will be headlining original content designed for traditional viewing as well as streaming formats, while established celebrities will be appearing in original content on digital video platforms like YouTube.

“Trip is the perfect creative partner for Viral Nation’s Original Programming goals,” said Paul Telner, Head of Programming at Viral Nation. “Trip has always been at the cutting edge of fresh, unpredictable, and innovative content that defines culture. This content partnership will help bridge digital talent and their fans with mainstream audiences through refreshing spins on a variety of beloved content formats.”

The original slate of content co-produced and co-directed by Taylor will involve multiple shows with creators, athletes and celebrities being taken to market, delivering fresh and exciting material to engage audiences–successfully bridging the gap between traditional programming and digital media.

