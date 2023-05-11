Viral Nation Expands Its Sports Talent Roster with Exciting New Signings, Including MaxisNicee and Famous Los

Rapid expansion includes diverse roster of talented NIL athletes, basketball stars, and sports commentators seeking personal brand development and 360 monetization benefits

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leading social media transformation and technology company, announces the signing of new sports talent to its growing sports vertical. The new additions demonstrate Viral Nation’s ability to attract a diverse range of talent across Name, Image, Likeness (NIL), basketball, sports enthusiasts and commentators.

The latest signings include Dalton Chandler, MaxisNicee, Chris Staples, IN THE LAB aka Devin Williams, Famous Los and Ayan Broomfield. These talented athletes and sports influencers are known for their ability to engage audiences through their unique content and personalities, making them ideal partners for Viral Nation Talent’s growing roster of sports influencers.

“Viral Nation is excited to welcome these talented creators to our sports vertical,” said Jonathan Chanti, President of Viral Nation Talent. “We are proud to work with athletes who are prioritizing content creation and who have built loyal followings through their creativity, passion, and hard work. We look forward to partnering with them to help them grow their brands and reach new audiences.”

Viral Nation is witnessing an influx of NIL sports talent seeking 360-representation and monetization services as they transition from college sports to full-time content creation, thereby expanding the company’s talent pool. This trend is also attracting brands who are seeking to enhance their campaign experiences by leveraging a wider selection of top-tier talent available through Viral Nation.

The latest additions to Viral Nation’s talent roster comprise a group of exceptionally captivating influencers hailing from the world of sports, including:

Dalton Chandler, a baseball player for the University of Washington, has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm thanks to his charisma, and ability to engage audiences with his unique and authentic baseball culture and lifestyle content.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Viral Nation Talent because they truly understand my vision of showcasing my personal brand as an influencer and sharing my life with my audience. By incorporating the culture and lifestyle of an athlete both on and off the field in my content, I can connect with my followers on a genuine level,” stated Dalton Chandler. “Viral Nation has all the necessary tools to assist me in developing my brand, not only during my time as a student-athlete but also beyond my playing days. I’m excited to continue doing what I love while working alongside a company that understands the immense potential of social media and content creation.”

MaxisNicee is one of the biggest names in hoops comedy with viral content that showcases his undeniable love for the game. He has amassed huge followings on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with his impressions of favorite NBA players and commentary on the game’s greatest moments. By joining Viral Nation Talent, MaxisNicee will be in a position to further amplify his profile while adding an engaging and comedic element to the sports talent roster.

With skills and stunt videos proven to be a hit on social media, world-class dunker and basketball skill master Chris Staples has joined the Viral Nation Talent sports roster. He has been a mainstay in the world of basketball-content with his incredible work on the court and his charm in front of the camera. Chris has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the NBA, where he’s been tapped as an alternate broadcaster for the Slam Dunk Contest at numerous All-Star Weekends. He was also a contestant on the Bachelorette and had a three-season show on Snap called Dunk Day with Chris Staples.

IN THE LAB aka Devin Williams is a revered filmmaker and basketball trainer. IN THE LAB went viral thanks to Devin’s 10000 Hours YouTube series. Now, basketball fans flock to his channel for his insightful breakdowns of top players, recent games, and more to raise your basketball IQ. Devin’s latest project is a 7-episode series called LAB GAMES – where Squid Game and basketball skills come together. Full episodes air live on Caffeine, with shorter versions posted to IN THE LAB’s YouTube channel shortly after.

Famous Los, a former Division II basketball player turned sports entertainment creator, is known for his relentless stream of social videos that have earned him the title “da funny sports analyst.” With over a million followers on Instagram, Los’s brand of wit and hoops knowledge is clearly infectious.

Finally, Ayan Broomfield is a tennis player with two doubles titles on the ITF tour under her belt and was featured in Will Smith’s movie King Richard as a body double for Saniyya Sidney who played the role of Venus Williams. The athlete turned influencer is also girlfriend to rising tennis star Frances Tiafoe.

The recent signings exemplify Viral Nation Talent’s dedication to expanding its sports vertical and aiding talent in developing their content and personal brand. By offering a comprehensive range of software and services, such as content creation, talent management, influencer marketing, and a 360-monetization engine that fosters success for creators, Viral Nation Talent is furnishing all the essential resources that modern talent necessitates.

