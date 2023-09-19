Viral Nation Accelerates Growth Strategy with Key Executive Appointments

Seasoned industry executives bring deep expertise and vision to propel Viral Nation’s innovation and impact

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, a leading social media marketing transformation, talent and technology company, today announced the appointment of four senior executives. Joining the company are Andrew Sutherland, assuming the role of chief operating officer; Neil Desai, appointed as executive vice president of Viral Nation Technology; Heather De Bernardi, taking on the position of general manager of digital products; and Daniel Lopez, designated as general manager of business intelligence and paid performance. These strategic hires underscore Viral Nation’s commitment to driving innovation, excellence and growth while reinforcing its dedication to bringing in seasoned executives to shape the company’s future.









“These appointments mark a transformative chapter in Viral Nation’s journey,” said Joe Gagliese, co-founder and co-CEO at Viral Nation. “The additions of Andrew, Neil, Heather and Daniel to our leadership team represent a powerful alignment of vision and expertise. Their combined capabilities will redefine our course of action, amplify our impact and power us forward as industry innovators, solidifying our commitment to delivering unrivaled value to our clients and partners in the creator economy.”

Sutherland brings a wealth of experience to his position of chief operating officer, garnered across diverse organizations, ranging from private equity-owned firms to Fortune 10 companies. With over 15 years of expertise in enterprise solutions, services and technology sales spanning both private and public sectors, Sutherland excels as a high-performance team builder, leader and culture creator. His authentic leadership style and people-centric approach are positioned to drive operational excellence, further fortifying Viral Nation’s tactical objectives. In his previous roles, Sutherland showcased an exceptional aptitude for thriving in multifaceted and challenging environments, consistently unraveling complex scenarios through attentive listening and a comprehensive grasp of key objectives.

Distinguished for his ability to drive growth at technology companies, Desai, executive vice president of Viral Nation technology, is dedicated to commercializing the company’s technology solutions for enterprise and government clients. His instrumental role in the global expansion and $1.8-billion sale of Magnet Forensics highlights his strategic insight. His role as a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation demonstrates his firm grasp of technological progress and its impact on society. With previous experience in senior roles at Global Affairs Canada and the Prime Minister’s Office, Desai is adept at shaping public policy and fostering innovation. His roles on the Board of Directors of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and the Public Policy Forum demonstrates his commitment to public service and further highlights his ability to lead organizations undergoing digital transformations.

As General Manager of Digital Products, De Bernardi fuses creativity and technical expertise with a steadfast commitment to innovation, showcased by her decade-plus in tech consumer products. Her diverse background spans journalism, gaming, enterprise products, mobile apps, web3, and sports. Instrumental in shaping AAA titles like Madden, FIFA, Star Wars, and Battlefield, as well as mobile disruptors Game of War and TikTok, De Bernardi collaborates with organizations like the UFC, NFL, NFLPA, NBA and WNBA, breathing life into engaging games, products, articles, collectibles, activations and commercials with marquee athletes and A-list celebrities. Guided by experimentation, piloting and test-and-learn approaches, De Bernardi’s design and app development push boundaries, inspiring her teams and peers to embrace new horizons.

In his role as GM of Business Intelligence and Paid Performance, Lopez is set to shepherd Viral Nation’s endeavors in the arenas of Attribution, Marketing Science and Paid and Performance Media. With an impressive track record spanning over ten years in marketing science and data analytics, Lopez is uniquely equipped to lead Viral Nation’s course in these pivotal domains. His mastery lies in leveraging the potential of data to unearth insights and optimize marketing approaches. Lopez will spearhead the establishment and execution of the Viral Nation 360-degree client perspective on services, solidifying data as a central differentiator and propelling the company’s offerings to unprecedented heights.

“Celebrating a new era at Viral Nation, these appointments embody our dedication to progress and innovation,” said Mat Micheli, co-founder and co-CEO at Viral Nation. “These new additions to our executive leadership bring a wealth of expertise that will steer us toward uncharted territories, amplifying our industry influence. This underscores our pledge to continually deliver unmatched value to our clients and collaborators in the creator economy.”

With these strategic appointments, Viral Nation is poised to magnify its reputation for excellence and origination, cementing its position as a leader in AI-powered social media solutions as well as a premier marketing and intelligence agency driving hyper-growth across the industry.

About Viral Nation

Founded in 2014 as an influencer marketing agency, Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes the full-service creative agency, Viral Nation_Marketing & Intelligence; creator and athlete-influencer representation agencies, Viral Nation_Talent; and the technology division, Viral Nation_SaaS. Viral Nation ranked 5th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award. With representation in eight countries and the industry’s largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world’s leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbell’s, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Bros. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com.

