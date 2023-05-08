Vincent LeVien Joins Oaktree Solutions as Managing Director for Hospitality and Security

He’ll help hospitality industry clients navigate challenges and identify new opportunities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oaktree Solutions announced today that Vincent LeVien has joined the firm as managing director for hospitality and security.

“I am honored to be joining the Oaktree team,” said LeVien. “I admire Oaktree’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to their clients’ complex challenges. This approach matches how I have helped clients throughout my career—delivering results with integrity and loyalty.”

In his new role, LeVien will work closely with Oaktree’s clients in the hospitality industry. He’ll leverage his more than two decades of experience in government and corporate affairs to guide clients through complex regulatory issues. LeVien will also call on his extensive network of professionals across industries to deliver opportunities for growth and improved service.

“Vincent embodies Oaktree’s core principles of joy, value, and understanding,” said Oaktree Founder and Chairman Frank Carone. “I’m eager to work closely with him on difficult tasks for clients in the hospitality space and other important industries.”

LeVien is the director of external affairs for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and DeSales Media Group. In this role, he is responsible for handling government and community affairs for the Diocese of Brooklyn, as well as corporate government relations for a vast communications network that includes NET TV, the Tablet Newspaper, and the Catholic Telemedia Network.

Previously, LeVien worked for New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli as director of intergovernmental affairs. He helped to build coalitions between elected officials; city, state, and federal agencies; advocacy groups; and labor organizations.

LeVien served as lead on the White House advance teams of Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, and members of Congress. In addition to holding several executive staff positions for New York State senators and New York City council members, he served as director of the 9/11 Emergency Task Force of New York State Senator Martin Connor.

About Oaktree Solutions

Oaktree Solutions is a public affairs firm that specializes in reducing complexity to deliver strategies that work. We help our clients succeed by offering services in issue advocacy and market positioning, litigation support, crisis management, government relations strategy, business development consulting, C-suite problem-solving, and equity and sustainability consulting. You can find more information on our website.

