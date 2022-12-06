ViewLift Launches Clients on Vizio TV

Launches Here TV and MyOutdoorTV streaming service on 2nd largest selling Smart TV in the US

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVOD—ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, today announced its partnership with Vizio, deploying popular OTT platforms – Here TV and MyOutdoorTV streaming on the 2nd largest selling Smart TV in the US market. Vizio currently has 15 million active users and is seeing 40% YoY growth.

With this strategic partnership, ViewLift can now take its clients on Vizio, making it only amongst the top five OTT enabling solutions which can do that, thereby enhancing the reach of its clients on a highly popular platform like Vizio.

Through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs, Vizio is driving the future of television. They have a selection of cutting-edge sound bars that give customers a better audio experience. Their platform offers content creators more options to share their work and more tools for advertisers to target and show adverts dynamically.

Being amongst the very few Vizio development partners, clients can now use ViewLift’s modular ready-to-deploy app framework for Vizio SmartCast and give them 100% control for all apps back and front office operations.

Speaking on the collaboration Manik Bambha, President of ViewLift said, “ViewLift will now be able to broaden the reach of its clients on the Vizio platform, giving them a significant boost in terms of availability and reach for new prospective users and subscribers. We take pride in continuous innovation in streaming and bringing in Here TV and MyOutdoorTV is among the very first of our clients on this popular platform as we work towards getting many more to Vizio giving access to news, sports, and entertainment like never before!”

Manik will also be a part of an upcoming panel discussion on ‘New Business Models: Next Gen of OTT Services’ at the Future of Video conference by Parks Associates being held in Marina del Rey, CA on 12th December. There along with other industry leaders, he will be talking on experimentation with hybrid business models and varied pricing tiers, providing customers with the ultimate option in how they watch video will continue as SVOD business models work to generate more revenue from TVOD and AVOD services.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device’s unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. To learn more please visit www.viewlift.com.

