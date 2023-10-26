Viant Unveils 2024 AI Product Advancements

Generative AI, Supply Path Optimization and Sustainability Among New Initiatives Showcased

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), the leading people-based advertising technology company, today will host its inaugural event, Viant Innovation ‘23, where the company will provide a look into its digital advertising vision—Autonomous Advertising— and the newest AI, supply path optimization, and sustainability advancements it plans to roll out in the year ahead.





“Digital advertising is in the midst of a seismic shift. The landscape is becoming increasingly more complex, and marketers are looking for ways to navigate these dynamic changes in an effective way,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “As advancements in AI and sustainability initiatives bring our industry to a turning point, Viant is integrating generative AI technologies into our platform, and we are excited to deliver on our product vision that we call ‘Autonomous Advertising.’”

With the advertising industry eager to reap the benefits that artificial intelligence offers, Viant Innovation ‘23 showcases the company’s new AI suite designed to solve many of the most pressing challenges facing digital advertising today. Viant’s innovations to be unveiled during the event include:

AI Recommendations simplifies and significantly reduces the burden that the average digital marketer faces when optimizing ad campaigns.

simplifies and significantly reduces the burden that the average digital marketer faces when optimizing ad campaigns. Viant Chat accelerates campaign setup and execution by enabling natural language commands in the Viant DSP. Viant Chat’s AI-powered campaign setup expands the addressable market for DSPs in the open web, accomplishing all DSP functions through chat prompts.

accelerates campaign setup and execution by enabling natural language commands in the Viant DSP. Viant Chat’s AI-powered campaign setup expands the addressable market for DSPs in the open web, accomplishing all DSP functions through chat prompts. Chat with Data adds chat and generative AI technology to clients’ first-party data in the Viant Data Platform. Chat with Data will enable advertisers to easily manage, query, and activate on insights with their first-party data. This new interface democratizes data science for the mid-market, turning advanced data capabilities into everyday tools accessible through chat.

adds chat and generative AI technology to clients’ first-party data in the Chat with Data will enable advertisers to easily manage, query, and activate on insights with their first-party data. This new interface democratizes data science for the mid-market, turning advanced data capabilities into everyday tools accessible through chat. AI Bid Optimizer allows advertisers to drive more efficient media buying by reducing CPMs on target inventory by as much as 35 percent.

allows advertisers to drive more efficient media buying by reducing CPMs on target inventory by as much as 35 percent. Advancements in Sustainability : Viant is now transitioning to source all of its platform’s energy needs from renewable sources. Additionally, Viant will be enhancing its Adtricity sustainability program by introducing a Carbon Label for consumers to see the carbon impact of any Viant-delivered ad: the equivalent of a nutrition label for carbon emissions.

: Viant is now transitioning to source all of its platform’s energy needs from renewable sources. Additionally, Viant will be enhancing its Adtricity sustainability program by introducing a Carbon Label for consumers to see the carbon impact of any Viant-delivered ad: the equivalent of a nutrition label for carbon emissions. Supply Path Optimization: Viant has expanded its recently launched supply path optimization program, Direct Access, to the largest CTV buyers in the industry, with over 25 percent of Viant’s CTV spend now channeled through the Direct Access program.

Watch Viant Innovation ’23 live today at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET here. The recording will be available on demand after the event here.

