Viant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference



Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:30 am PT

Bank of America Global Technology Conference



Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2:40 pm PT

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Viant’s website at https://investors.viantinc.com/. Replay of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became a founding member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Viant Technology has used, and intends to continue to use, the “Investor Relations” section of its website at investors.viantinc.com and its LinkedIn account, and the LinkedIn account of its Chief Executive Officer, Tim Vanderhook, to post information that may be important to investors. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Viant Technology’s website and LinkedIn account and Mr. Vanderhook’s LinkedIn account regularly for important information.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Marielle Lyon



press@viantinc.com

Investor Contact:

Nicole Borsje



investors@viantinc.com