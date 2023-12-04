Viant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference



Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10:55 am ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Viant’s website at https://investors.viantinc.com/. Replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading people-based, advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2023, Viant was recognized by G2 as a Leader in the DSP category and as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, earned Great Place to Work® certification, and became a founding member of Ad Net Zero. Viant’s Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were also recently named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

