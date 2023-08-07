Viant Technology Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “New AI enhancements to our platform are improving campaign performance, prompting our customers to increase their spend. Our unique suite of omnichannel solutions position our customers for measurable campaign success across cookie-free environments, including CTV, and give us confidence in our market positioning and growth opportunities ahead.”

Second quarter 2023 Financial Highlights, year-over-year:

GAAP

Revenue of $57.2 million, an increase of 12%

Gross profit of $23.7 million, an increase of 17%

Net loss of $3.2 million, compared to a net loss of $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2022

Net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc. of $1.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share of Class A common stock, compared to net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc. of $3.4 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share of Class A common stock, in the second quarter of 2022

Total Class A and Class B common shares outstanding were 62.4 million as of June 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 was $203.9 million, with no outstanding debt

Non-GAAP(1)

Contribution ex-TAC of $33.7 million, an increase of 6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million, compared to $(3.1) million in the second quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC of 20%

Non-GAAP net income of $5.1 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2022

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Viant Technology Inc. of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share of Class A common stock, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc. of $1.2 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share of Class A common stock, in the second quarter of 2022

Business Highlights:

Advertiser spend per active customer (2) increased 7% year-over-year

increased 7% year-over-year Released AI-powered Bid Optimizer, driving an average CPM savings of over 35% on behalf of advertisers

Accelerated Direct Access program for premium publishers with the acceptance of Viant’s Prebid adapter into Prebid.org

AI technologies leveraged across the organization contributed to a 27% improvement in revenue per employee

“Our revenue and adjusted EBITDA again exceeded expectations driven by a combination of our differentiated platform capabilities, strong execution, and disciplined cost management,” said Larry Madden, CFO, Viant. “We are pleased to have generated a 30-point year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC this quarter and remain focused on growing our market share and expanding margins as we look to the second half of the year.”

Guidance:

For the third quarter 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $56.0 million to $59.0 million

Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $35.0 million to $37.0 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $28.5 million to $29.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.5 million to $7.5 million

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

As of June 30, 2023, there were 15.3 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock outstanding and 47.1 million shares of the Company’s Class B common stock outstanding. For more information, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 57,223 $ 51,200 $ 98,943 $ 93,829 Operating expenses(1): Platform operations 33,523 30,950 56,860 57,144 Sales and marketing 11,691 17,286 23,860 31,042 Technology and development 6,172 5,011 12,066 10,014 General and administrative 11,088 11,725 22,516 22,808 Total operating expenses 62,474 64,972 115,302 121,008 Loss from operations (5,251 ) (13,772 ) (16,359 ) (27,179 ) Interest expense (income), net (2,049 ) 21 (3,868 ) 173 Other expense, net 1 299 88 303 Total other expense (income), net (2,048 ) 320 (3,780 ) 476 Net loss (3,203 ) (14,092 ) (12,579 ) (27,655 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,140 ) (10,691 ) (9,036 ) (21,062 ) Net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ (1,063 ) $ (3,401 ) $ (3,543 ) $ (6,593 ) Loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 15,135 14,114 14,943 13,962 Diluted 15,135 14,114 14,943 13,962

(1) Stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses are as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Stock-based compensation: Platform operations $ 1,124 $ 1,303 $ 2,016 $ 2,389 Sales and marketing 2,520 2,426 5,032 4,605 Technology and development 1,507 1,425 2,834 2,594 General and administrative 3,378 2,614 6,119 4,556 Total $ 8,529 $ 7,768 $ 16,001 $ 14,144

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Depreciation and amortization: Platform operations $ 2,910 $ 2,748 $ 5,680 $ 5,059 Sales and marketing — — — — Technology and development 383 223 776 818 General and administrative 246 255 495 503 Total $ 3,539 $ 3,226 $ 6,951 $ 6,380

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) As of



June 30, As of



December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,901 $ 206,573 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 89,967 101,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,190 6,631 Total current assets 298,058 314,862 Property, equipment, and software, net 25,829 23,106 Operating lease assets 24,715 26,441 Intangible assets, net 405 667 Goodwill 12,422 12,422 Other assets 26 385 Total assets $ 361,455 $ 377,883 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,765 $ 37,063 Accrued liabilities 29,831 35,063 Accrued compensation 5,878 9,162 Current portion of deferred revenue 180 123 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,918 3,711 Other current liabilities 2,494 1,995 Total current liabilities 74,066 87,117 Long-term debt — — Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 23,334 24,998 Total liabilities 97,400 112,115 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 10,000,000 Issued and outstanding — none — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 450,000,000 Issued — 15,598,505 and 14,783,886 Outstanding — 15,342,563 and 14,643,798 16 15 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding — 47,082,260 and 47,082,260 47 47 Additional paid-in capital 102,885 95,922 Accumulated deficit (41,636 ) (36,261 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 255,942 and 140,088 shares held (1,074 ) (475 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Viant Technology Inc. 60,238 59,248 Noncontrolling interests 203,817 206,520 Total equity 264,055 265,768 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 361,455 $ 377,883

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,579 ) $ (27,655 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,951 6,380 Stock-based compensation 16,001 14,144 Provision for doubtful accounts 49 51 Loss on disposal of assets 104 305 Noncash lease expense 1,940 1,311 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,433 17,206 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,799 65 Accounts payable (5,554 ) (4,652 ) Accrued liabilities (5,187 ) (2,528 ) Accrued compensation (3,206 ) (4,607 ) Deferred revenue 57 (6,486 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,671 ) (957 ) Other liabilities (282 ) (1,096 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,855 (8,519 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (348 ) (397 ) Capitalized software development costs (6,114 ) (3,941 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,462 ) (4,338 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,222 ) (861 ) Payment of member tax distributions (4,843 ) (14 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility — (17,500 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,065 ) (18,375 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,672 ) (31,232 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 206,573 238,480 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 203,901 $ 207,248

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Viant’s results, we have included in this press release the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”): contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management.

Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure, which is calculated as revenue less platform operations expense. In calculating contribution ex-TAC, we add back other platform operations expense to gross profit. Contribution ex-TAC is a key profitability measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, develop short- and long-term operational plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. “Traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC” represents amounts incurred and payable to suppliers for the cost of advertising media, third-party data and other add-on features related to our fixed CPM pricing option and certain arrangements related to our percentage of spend pricing option. In particular, we believe that contribution ex-TAC can provide a measure of period-to-period comparisons for all pricing options within our business. Accordingly, we believe that this measure provides information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total operating expenses is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined by us as total operating expenses plus other expense (income), net less TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges and transaction expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses is a key component in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community. Additionally, non-GAAP operating expenses is used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. We believe that the elimination of depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, TAC and certain other items not related to our core operations provides another measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, provides additional insight into our core controllable costs, and is a useful metric for investors because it allows them to evaluate our operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) before interest expense (income), net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing adjusted EBITDA by contribution ex-TAC for the period or periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC are used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used by our management and board of directors to evaluate adjusted EBITDA relative to our profitability after costs that are directly variable to revenues, which comprise TAC. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC provide information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations provides measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business and additional insight into our core controllable costs. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) provides information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted, adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges, transaction expenses, and the extinguishment of debt. Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital.

