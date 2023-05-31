Viant Releases New Research Revealing How CPG Advertisers Can Grow Sales

How CPG Advertisers Can Target Key Audiences to Drive Sales

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, has released new research that reveals the audience most likely to purchase a product after being served an advertisement: an audience segment described as “the Moveable Middle.” Viant, working in concert with market researcher Joel Rubinson, former Chief Research Officer at the Advertising Research Foundation, and Circana (formerly IRI and NPD) conducted research testing the Moveable Middle theory by running three large CPG ad campaigns that leveraged Viant’s people-based programmatic platform and Circana’s consumer-purchase data.

The results of the study proved that the Moveable Middle audience consistently outperformed non-Movable Middle audiences, demonstrating up to 14x the sales lift after exposure to advertisements, compared to other key audiences. The Moveable Middle, a theory originally developed by the MMA with the support and collaboration of Joel Rubinson, is the concept that between the audience that is loyal to a brand, and those that would not purchase a brand, there lies an influenceable group of consumers— the Moveable Middle —and this audience is the most responsive to advertising.

“This research presents a tremendous opportunity for advertisers to leverage Viant’s proprietary cookieless technology to directly identify if a target audience is in the Moveable Middle for a given brand, and then execute an omnichannel Moveable Middle targeting strategy measuring true campaign impact and lift,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer at Viant.

The Moveable Middle is Viant’s and Rubinson’s most recent iteration of research helping CPG marketers understand how to drive the highest return on ad spend (ROAS), after their release of “The Persuadables.” The Persuadables provided a methodology for identifying audience segments that are most likely to make transactions, based on their purchase cycle and willingness to switch brands.

“Given tightening economic conditions and the increasing demands on marketers to demonstrate returns on investment, it is imperative for marketers to run campaigns that are engineered to be efficient and minimize wasted impressions by identifying consumers most likely to purchase a given brand,” said market researcher Joel Rubinson. “Leveraging the notion of Moveable Middle offers a path to realizing this goal.“

Viant’s direct integration with a portfolio of high-value data partners, including Circana, presents opportunities allowing marketers to utilize the Moveable Middle audience in the Viant DSP to execute campaigns that drive ROAS across today’s media landscape.

Download the full white paper here.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In the past year, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became a founding member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

About Joel Rubinson

Joel Rubinson is the founder and president of Rubinson Partners, Inc., a marketing and research consultancy that has served over 80 clients at making data-driven decisions to improve their marketing effectiveness. He has also held several senior positions at major corporations, including Chief Research Officer at The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) and Chief Research Officer at The NPD Group. Joel’s master’s degree is from the University of Chicago with concentrations in economics and statistics, where he studied under Nobel Prize winners in economics.

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, Circana provides clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

Contacts

Media:

Marielle Lyon



press@viantinc.com