Viant Announces Inaugural Innovation Event

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), the leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced it will be hosting Viant Innovation 2023, on October 26th at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. At Viant Innovation 2023, Viant’s Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook will provide a glimpse into the future of advertising technology and showcase the company’s latest advancements in adtech including AI, supply path optimization, and sustainability.





To join the virtual event, click HERE.

The accompanying presentation materials will be available in the News & Events section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.viantinc.com immediately prior to the start of the presentation and a replay will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading people-based, advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2023, Viant was recognized by G2 as a Leader in the DSP category and as the Best Software in Marketing and Advertising, earned Great Place to Work® certification, and became a founding member of Ad Net Zero. Viant’s Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were also recently named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

