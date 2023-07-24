Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 7, 2023. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Date:

Monday, August 7, 2023

 

 

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

Webcast:

https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading people-based, advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2023, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category and as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, earned Great Place to Work® certification, and became a founding member of Ad Net Zero. Viant’s Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were also recently named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Ben Avenia-Tapper

investors@viantinc.com

Media Contact:
Marielle Lyon

press@viantinc.com

