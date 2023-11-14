Viamedia Unveils Parrot ADS: A Revolutionary Managed Service for Simultaneous Linear and CTV Ad Insertion

New Ad Decisioning System Protects Ad Revenues and Simplifies Operations When Transitioning from Linear to Dynamic Advertising

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced the launch of its innovative new managed service, the Parrot Ad Decisioning Systems (Parrot ADS). This transformative platform reimagines television advertising by enabling MVPDs to seamlessly insert regionally targeted ads on linear streams to match the local ads simultaneously running on traditional cable TV systems.









“Parrot ADS presents an enormous opportunity for MVPDs to effortlessly package and execute their linear inventory with connected TV (CTV) inventory, all while better serving their local communities, businesses and advertisers,” said David Solomon, CEO at Viamedia. “Parrot ADS is not just a solution; it’s a revolution in advertising. Its simplicity and efficiency during this pivotal transitionary phase are unparalleled. It’s a genuine win for all stakeholders.”

The industry’s ongoing shift from conventional hardware-based video distribution to addressable or dynamic distribution presents a myriad of challenges. As MVPDs migrate their subscribers over time – typically 10% to 20% annually – ad buyers have had to use two separate orders and systems to reach the same audience they have been accustomed to purchasing. This incurs additional work, time and fees, among other challenges and complexities.

Viamedia has developed a powerful solution with its new Parrot ADS. Using this single, unified platform, media buyers can purchase ad inventory regardless of the consumption method, be it traditional or addressable. This consolidation significantly simplifies purchases and execution, while empowering ad sales teams with a singular approach for selling both sets of ad inventory.

For MVPDs, Parrot ADS brings a plethora of new capabilities and advantages:

Regionalize streaming distribution : Insert regionally targeted ads on linear streams that mirror the ads running on traditional SD and HD channels

Solomon added, “By mirroring the same ad on two platforms, MVPDs can optimize linear and CTV feeds for advertisers, maximizing inventory and ad sales during this critical migration. This means greater demand and value for existing advertising inventory.”

Viamedia’s best-in-class technology stack adheres to established IAB standards and utilizes a standardized platform to enable integration with any streaming applications, ensuring MVPDs will soon be able to use the streaming app of their choice to grow digital advertising revenue similar to CTV.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the largest independent champion for service providers in the nation, and does not have competing service offerings with any of its clients. The company places over 1 million ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT® platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

