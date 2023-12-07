Viamedia Secures Exclusive Sales-Representation Partnership With Perpetual Media

Viamedia to Manage Local and Regional Direct Ad Sales Firm in Its DMAs for Fast-Growing Digital Place-Based Advertising Platform

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdSales—Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced an exclusive partnership with digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform Perpetual Media. Viamedia will be the exclusive local and regional direct advertising sales firm in all its more than 60 DMAs for Perpetual Media and in all of Perpetual Media’s locations beyond the Viamedia DMAs.





“Due to consumer and business demand, video marketing is trending rapidly toward personalization,” said David Solomon, CEO at Viamedia. “To date, ad targeting has been focused on mobile and in-home devices and platforms. Perpetual Media has cracked the code for delivering personalized video messaging to consumers via place-based, out-of-home networks. The DOOH market is expected to grow significantly, and this partnership is an important additional step toward providing advertisers the best opportunities to reach consumers in a fragmented media landscape.”

Perpetual Media is a leader in the DOOH smart-TV space, offering ad targeting and engagement opportunities for advertisers to reach consumers while out of the home. The company created the first and only people-based, one-to-one, programmatic real-time bidding (RTB) omnichannel platform allowing brands to engage consumers with premium video content at any place-based asset, anywhere, anytime.

“Joining forces with Viamedia marks a pivotal moment for Perpetual Media. This partnership is more than just a business agreement; it’s a strategic move to revolutionize the way advertisers connect with consumers in the DOOH space,” said Brandon Wilton, Founder and CEO at Perpetual Media. “Our advanced technology combined with Viamedia’s expertise in local and regional advertising sales is set to create a new paradigm in the advertising world.”

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the largest independent champion for service providers in the nation, and does not have competing service offerings with any of its clients. The company places over 1 million ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT® platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

About Perpetual Media

The Los Angeles-based software company has created the first and only people-based one-to-one, programmatic digital out-of-home advertising platform and marketplace, powering consumer engagement and brand activation in the physical world. It offers vertically-integrated, proprietary, and patented technology, built from the ground up, to advance the adoption of DOOH and is available for any screen, anywhere, anytime.

Perpetual operates its national distribution network for digital out-of-home and digital place-based advertising in diversified venue types including Retail, Casino & Gaming, Entertainment, Health & Beauty, and other highly-desired in-store consumer environments. The Company’s platform currently includes over 3,500 O&O screens across the US and Canada, operating in 44 of the top 50 DMAs, and is expected to grow significantly in 2024.

For more information, please visit https://perpetualmedia.tv.

