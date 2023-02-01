Viamedia Adtech Enjoys Record Nationwide Growth for Its Managed Services Offering

Leading Cross-Media Ad Rep Firm Expands Into Advertising Managed Services in Arkansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ManagedServices—Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced it has experienced significant momentum with its managed services offering to clients — driven in part by Viamedia’s robust full stack advertising platform, which includes its full-service ad tech representation for inventory, operational execution and advanced advertising capabilities.

Viamedia offers MVPDs a variety of options for their in-house sales efforts that help manage backend operations, including technical integration, ad insertion gear management, video encoding, sales automation systems, order management, scheduling, billing services, and sales and financial services reporting. Additionally, Viamedia can augment service providers’ local sales, providing incremental value with direct response, national and political sales services.

“Our ‘turn-key’ solutions offer complete network design and implementation powering efficient purchasing, robust analytics, and deliver better results, from day one. The adoption of our suite of AdTech tools is a terrific recognition of our advertising expertise,” said Solomon. “The growth of Viamedia’s managed services will not only unlock new revenues, but also allow our cable TV partners to offer the latest technologies, tools, and strategies that can maximize business for their clients and advertisers.”

With a full stack of advertising monetization solutions to cable, telco, and OTT/ premium video providers, Viamedia’s industry-leading technology provides cost savings while providing resources to maximize monetization of inventory with little to no cap-ex. By minimizing personnel-related costs and complications of ad sales and cross-channel marketing, Viamedia’s managed service partners can instead focus on driving revenues for their core business, while having scalable operational support for growth and expansion in the future.

Throughout 2022, Viamedia expanded its managed services with seven total service providers, providing AdTech solutions in markets nationwide, including Minneapolis, MN; Lexington, KY; Washington, D.C.; Louisville, KY; Fayetteville, AR; Little Rock, AR and Bowling Green, KY.

“Viamedia always delivers innovative and advanced solutions that completely take care of our backend operations, reducing risk and increasing our efficiency,” said Brian Bissonette, Marketing Supervisor of Paul Bunyan Communications, which serves the 6,000 square miles of north central Minnesota. “This has allowed us to reduce opportunity costs and overall improve our sales metrics.”

“Partnering with Viamedia has allowed us maximize efficiency of all operations so we can focus on providing our community with the best services and customer support,” said Harvey Couch, Telecommunications Product Manager at Frankfort Plant Board in Frankfort, KY. “With Viamedia’s advertising technology, we can maximize all revenue streams and easily scale our business moving forward without worrying about additional manpower. It truly is a win-win situation.”

“This past year was a remarkable period for strengthening Viamedia’s existing partnerships and establishing new ones, truly illustrating how our technical and operational capabilities can integrate with any provider’s existing infrastructure,” said Dave Solomon, Viamedia’s president and CEO. “Managed services fills the gaps for our clients that don’t have the staff or expertise required to own their regional or local media strategy and execute on it fully.”

Viamedia offers fully operational managed services software for implementing and executing all advertising technology needs. Included is a state-of-the-art, highly scalable Network Operations Center (NOC) that services all markets.

Service providers who utilize Viamedia’s managed services experience increased revenues and margins, reduced capital costs, exceptional internal and external reporting and a fair share of national buys. By offering end-to-end technical and operational solutions — such as sales automation and scheduling, cross-channel marketing, multi-platform insertion capabilities, video encoding and transcoding, system integration and monitoring, and business intelligence solutions — Viamedia enables managed-services partners to expand and focus entirely on driving revenue.

Viamedia also has a highly experienced supporting ad-sales team selling for 70 MVPDs in 28 states covering over 60 designated market areas (DMAs) across the United States — bringing more focused viewer targeting and a more engaging, impactful ad experience with greater transparency, reporting and insights than previously offered in the local marketplace.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the largest independent champion for service providers in the nation, and does not have competing service offerings with any of its clients. The company places over 1 million ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT® platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

