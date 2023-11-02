Viad Corp Reports Results for the 2023 Third Quarter

Third quarter performance was strong and in line with guidance as demand for international leisure travel and live events grew

Pursuit delivered record results with significant margin expansion

GES continues to see healthy same-show Exhibition growth and new client wins at Spiro

Financial Highlights

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 365.9 $ 382.7 $ (16.8 ) Net Income Attributable to Viad $ 41.3 $ 38.1 $ 3.2 Net Income Before Other Items* $ 43.3 $ 43.4 $ (0.1 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* $ 86.3 $ 82.0 $ 4.3

Net income attributable to Viad of $41.3 million increased $3.2 million. Net income before other items of $43.3 million was essentially flat primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, offset by increased interest expense and income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA* of $86.3 million increased $4.3 million primarily due to strong growth and margin performance at Pursuit.

Revenue of $365.9 million decreased $16.8 million primarily due to the timing of major non-annual shows and the sale of our non-core audio visual business, partially offset by strong underlying growth.

* Refer to Table Two of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Steve Moster, Viad’s president and chief executive officer, commented, “We delivered strong third quarter results in line with our prior guidance ranges. Pursuit posted record results during our peak summer season and benefited from increased international visitation and solid demand. GES’ results were at the high-end of our guidance ranges and reflect continued strength in live events.”

Moster continued, “We are thrilled with our year-to-date performance and the continued positive momentum we are experiencing at both Pursuit and GES. We are on track to deliver strong full year growth in 2023 and are very optimistic about our growth prospects for next year.”

Pursuit Results

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 186.9 $ 163.8 $ 23.1 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 91.8 $ 75.1 $ 16.7

* Refer to Table Two of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Pursuit revenue of $186.9 million increased $23.1 million (14.1%) from the 2022 third quarter primarily due to higher visitation and revenue management efforts to capture higher revenue per guest.

Pursuit adjusted EBITDA of $91.8 million improved by $16.7 million from the 2022 third quarter primarily due to higher revenue and improved margin.

Regarding Pursuit’s results, Moster commented, “Pursuit’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA, once again, reached a new all-time high for the quarter, reflecting increased international tourism in Western Canada and Iceland, as well as the strength of our Refresh, Build, Buy growth strategy. The year-over-year revenue flow-through to adjusted EBITDA was exceptionally high and drove significant margin expansion of about 330 basis points over the prior year.”

Moster continued, “We are very pleased with the strong demand for our iconic, unforgettable, and inspiring attractions and hotels. Our attractions posted year-over-year visitation growth of 15% and our hotels achieved a 10% increase in same-store RevPAR compared to the prior year. We remain confident in our ability to drive significant growth at Pursuit, and we are excited about the bright future ahead.”

GES Results

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change Revenue Spiro $ 58.9 $ 73.3 $ (14.4 ) GES Exhibitions 122.1 147.9 (25.8 ) Inter-segment Eliminations (2.0 ) (2.2 ) 0.2 Total GES $ 179.0 $ 218.9 $ (40.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA* Spiro $ 0.8 $ 4.7 $ (3.9 ) GES Exhibitions (2.8 ) 6.0 (8.8 ) Total GES $ (2.0 ) $ 10.7 $ (12.7 )

* Refer to Table Two of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Total GES revenue of $179.0 million decreased 18.3% from the 2022 third quarter primarily due to the timing of major non-annual shows and the sale of ON Services, which impacted year-over-year revenue by approximately $64 million, partially offset by strong underlying growth. Excluding major non-annual shows and ON Services, GES’ revenue grew approximately 16% versus the 2022 third quarter.

Total GES adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.0 million decreased by $12.7 million from the 2022 third quarter primarily due to lower revenue.

Regarding GES’ results, Moster commented, “I am very happy with the strong underlying growth we delivered at GES that partially offset the impact of non-annual shows and the sale of ON Services. At Spiro, our existing corporate clients’ spend grew over the prior year, and we continued to win new clients in the large, fragmented experiential marketing sector. GES Exhibitions saw a 14 percent increase in same-show revenue from events produced in the U.S. We are encouraged by the solid momentum, and we remain committed to driving increased profitability and meaningful free cash flow at GES.”

Moster continued, “I am proud of our team’s focus on cost management and execution during this quarter of slower event activity. Our efforts to lower our cost structure and implement margin enhancing lean initiatives have positioned us well to deliver an Adjusted EBITDA margin of about 7 percent for the 2023 full year, which we expect will grow to more than 8 percent in 2024.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Our 2023 third quarter cash flow from operations was approximately $78 million and our capital expenditures totaled approximately $23 million. We paid approximately $2 million in cash dividends on our convertible preferred equity.

We ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $201.3 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of $106.3 million and $95 million of capacity available on our revolving credit facility ($100 million total facility size, less $5 million in letters of credit). Our debt totaled $477.6 million, including $392 million outstanding on our Term Loan B, financing lease obligations of approximately $64 million (which primarily comprises real estate leases at Pursuit), and approximately $22 million in other debt.

In October, we amended our credit agreement to increase the size of Viad’s revolving credit facility by $70 million and pre-pay $70 million of the outstanding Term Loan B, which carries a credit spread that is 200 basis points higher than the current credit spread on our revolver. In addition to providing interest savings, this amendment also provides greater balance sheet flexibility to decrease or increase borrowings in both the United States and Canada based on the seasonality of our cash flows and growth investment opportunities.

Moster commented, “We will continue to proactively identify additional opportunities to reduce the cost of our debt. Looking ahead to next year, we expect robust operating cash flow generation from the business that will allow us to reduce our level of debt, while still selectively investing in high-return opportunities to continue scaling Pursuit through our Refresh, Build, Buy growth strategy.”

2023 Outlook

Regarding Viad’s outlook, Moster commented, “We are encouraged by our solid performance year-to-date and anticipate continued strong demand for Pursuit’s leisure travel markets and GES’ live events going forward. Based on this, we have raised the bottom end our full year guidance ranges.”

Our guidance for Viad consolidated is as follows:

(in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Viad Consolidated Revenue $270 to $290



vs. $248.0 in 2022 Up high-single digits



vs. $1,127.3 in 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $2 to $10



vs $(2.0) in 2022 $135 to $143



vs. $116.1 in 2022 Cash flow from Operations $(37) to $(27) $80 to $90 Capital Expenditures $20 to $25



(including growth capex of ~$10) $75 to $80



(including growth capex of ~$40)

Our guidance for Pursuit is as follows:

(in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Key Assumptions Pursuit Revenue $35 to $40



vs. $34.1 in 2022 Up ~15%



vs. $299.3 in 2022 Revenue growth in 2023 driven by: Lifting of all COVID restrictions at the Canadian border Acceleration of new experiences Ongoing focus on improving the guest experience

Adjusted EBITDA $(10) to $(6)



vs. $(11.3) in 2022 $91 to $95



vs. $67.9 in 2022 FY margin expands as visitation increases, the performance of newer experiences improves, and pandemic-era cost pressures ease

Our guidance for GES is as follows:

(in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Key Assumptions GES Revenue $235 to $250



vs. $213.9 in 2022 Up mid-single digits



vs. $828.0 in 2022 FY revenue growth driven by stronger demand for exhibition and event services and new Spiro wins, partially offset by impact of non-annual shows ($30M for FY) and the sale of ON Services ($50M for FY) Exhibitions same show revenue expected to return to 2019 levels Spiro clients’ marketing spend expected to be similar to 2022, plus new client wins

Adjusted EBITDA $16 to $20



vs. $12.7 in 2022 $58 to $62



vs. $61.3 in 2022 Higher revenue and restaffing of the workforce from pandemic levels plus select investments in talent and capabilities at Spiro to fuel growth

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI), is a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Our business strategy focuses on delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients and guests, and significant and sustainable growth and above-market returns for our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Nevada, and Montana in the United States, in and around Banff, Jasper, and Vancouver in Canada, and in Reykjavik, Iceland. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places.

GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world’s leading brands and event organizers through two reportable segments, Spiro and GES Exhibitions. Spiro is an experiential marketing agency that partners with leading brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. GES Exhibitions is a global exhibition services company that partners with leading exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows with teams throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.viad.com.

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE ONE – QUARTERLY RESULTS (UNAUDITED) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenue: Pursuit $ 186,940 $ 163,796 $ 23,144 14.1 % $ 308,077 $ 265,179 $ 42,898 16.2 % GES: Spiro 58,887 73,277 (14,390 ) -19.6 % 199,617 205,518 (5,901 ) -2.9 % GES Exhibitions 122,115 147,872 (25,757 ) -17.4 % 446,146 414,303 31,843 7.7 % Inter-segment eliminations (2,043 ) (2,224 ) 181 8.1 % (6,839 ) (5,716 ) (1,123 ) -19.6 % Total GES 178,959 218,925 (39,966 ) -18.3 % 638,924 614,105 24,819 4.0 % Total revenue $ 365,899 $ 382,721 $ (16,822 ) -4.4 % $ 947,001 $ 879,284 $ 67,717 7.7 % Segment operating income (loss): Pursuit $ 81,375 $ 59,749 $ 21,626 36.2 % $ 72,074 $ 44,122 $ 27,952 63.4 % GES: Spiro 179 3,720 (3,541 ) -95.2 % 11,632 18,328 (6,696 ) -36.5 % GES Exhibitions (5,529 ) 2,870 (8,399 ) ** 20,235 17,788 2,447 13.8 % Total GES (5,350 ) 6,590 (11,940 ) ** 31,867 36,116 (4,249 ) -11.8 % Segment operating income $ 76,025 $ 66,339 $ 9,686 14.6 % $ 103,941 $ 80,238 $ 23,703 29.5 % Corporate eliminations 17 17 – 0.0 % 49 51 (2 ) -3.9 % Corporate activities (3,579 ) (3,768 ) 189 5.0 % (10,255 ) (9,881 ) (374 ) -3.8 % ON Services sale purchase price adjustment – – – ** (204 ) – (204 ) ** Restructuring charges (Note A) (480 ) (1,387 ) 907 65.4 % (1,125 ) (3,467 ) 2,342 67.6 % Impairment charges – – – ** – (583 ) 583 -100.0 % Other expense, net (554 ) (280 ) (274 ) -97.9 % (1,533 ) (1,530 ) (3 ) -0.2 % Net interest expense (Note B) (12,476 ) (10,252 ) (2,224 ) -21.7 % (37,081 ) (23,890 ) (13,191 ) -55.2 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 58,953 50,669 8,284 16.3 % 53,792 40,938 12,854 31.4 % Income tax expense (Note C) (9,173 ) (8,810 ) (363 ) -4.1 % (13,623 ) (9,587 ) (4,036 ) -42.1 % Income from continuing operations 49,780 41,859 7,921 18.9 % 40,169 31,351 8,818 28.1 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note D) (654 ) (42 ) (612 ) ** (855 ) 285 (1,140 ) ** Net income 49,126 41,817 7,309 17.5 % 39,314 31,636 7,678 24.3 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,716 ) (3,784 ) (3,932 ) ** (8,221 ) (3,031 ) (5,190 ) ** Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (139 ) 88 (227 ) ** 270 354 (84 ) -23.7 % Net income attributable to Viad $ 41,271 $ 38,121 $ 3,150 8.3 % $ 31,363 $ 28,959 $ 2,404 8.3 % Amounts Attributable to Viad: Income from continuing operations $ 41,925 $ 38,163 $ 3,762 9.9 % $ 32,218 $ 28,674 $ 3,544 12.4 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note D) (654 ) (42 ) (612 ) ** (855 ) 285 (1,140 ) ** Net income $ 41,271 $ 38,121 $ 3,150 8.3 % $ 31,363 $ 28,959 $ 2,404 8.3 % Income per common share attributable to Viad (Note E): Basic income per common share $ 1.43 $ 1.30 $ 0.13 10.0 % $ 0.93 $ 0.80 $ 0.13 16.3 % Diluted income per common share $ 1.41 $ 1.29 $ 0.12 9.3 % $ 0.92 $ 0.79 $ 0.13 16.5 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average outstanding common shares 20,885 20,612 273 1.3 % 20,825 20,567 258 1.3 % Additional dilutive shares related to share-based compensation 289 277 12 4.3 % 200 214 (14 ) -6.5 % Diluted weighted-average outstanding common shares 21,174 20,889 285 1.4 % 21,025 20,781 244 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA* by Reportable Segment: Pursuit $ 91,788 $ 75,085 $ 16,703 22.2 % $ 100,955 $ 79,200 $ 21,755 27.5 % GES: Spiro 775 4,688 (3,913 ) -83.5 % 13,452 21,180 (7,728 ) -36.5 % GES Exhibitions (2,779 ) 5,997 (8,776 ) ** 28,133 27,356 777 2.8 % Total GES (2,004 ) 10,685 (12,689 ) ** 41,585 48,536 (6,951 ) -14.3 % Corporate (3,530 ) (3,811 ) 281 7.4 % (10,037 ) (9,613 ) (424 ) -4.4 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,254 $ 81,959 $ 4,295 5.2 % $ 132,503 $ 118,123 $ 14,380 12.2 % As of September 30, Capitalization Data: 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,268 $ 79,151 $ 27,117 34.3 % Total debt 477,645 484,758 (7,113 ) -1.5 % Viad shareholders’ equity 51,750 5,316 46,434 ** Non-controlling interests (redeemable and non-redeemable) 94,500 86,941 7,559 8.7 % Convertible Series A Preferred Stock (Note F): Convertible preferred stock (including accumulated dividends paid in kind)*** 141,827 141,827 – 0.0 % Equivalent number of common shares 6,674 6,674 – 0.0 % * Refer to Table Two for a discussion and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. ** Change is greater than +/- 100 percent *** Amount shown excludes transaction costs, which are netted against the value of the preferred shares when presented on Viad’s balance sheet.

VIAD CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES TABLE ONE – NOTES TO QUARTERLY RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (A) Restructuring Charges – The decrease in restructuring charges during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily related to our 2022 transformation and streamlining efforts at GES to significantly reduce costs and create a lower and more flexible cost structure focused on servicing our more profitable market segments. (B) Net Interest Expense – The increase in interest expense during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to higher interest rates in 2023, and to a lesser extent to a $1.4 million reduction in capitalized interest recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (C) Income tax expense – The effective tax rate was 15.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 17.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The effective tax rate was 25.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 23.4% for nine months ended September 30, 2022. The effective rate differed from the 21% federal rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 as a result of excluding the tax benefit in jurisdictions where we have a valuation allowance and the change in income or loss in those jurisdictions. The effective rate differed from the 21% federal rate for the nine months ended September 20, 2023 and 2022 also as a result of excluding tax benefits in certain jurisdictions, the mix of income or loss by jurisdiction, partially offset by the $2.1 million benefit taken in the first quarter of 2023 on certain separate U.S. state jurisdictions. (D) Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —The loss from discontinued operations during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to legal matters related to previously sold operations. (E) Income (Loss) per Common Share — We apply the two-class method in calculating income (loss) per common share as preferred stock and unvested share-based payment awards that contain nonforteitable rights to dividends are considered participating securities. Accordingly, such securities are included in the earnings allocation in calculating income per share. Diluted income (loss) per common share is calculated using the more dilutive of the two-class method or as-converted method. The two-class method uses net income (loss) available to common stockholders and assumes conversion of all potential shares other than participating securities. The as-converted method uses net income (loss) available to common shareholders and assumes conversion of all potential shares including participating securities. Dilutive potential common shares include outstanding stock options, unvested restricted share units and convertible preferred stock. Additionally, the adjustment to the carrying value of redeemable non-controlling interests is reflected in income (loss) per common share. The components of basic and diluted income (loss) per share are as follows: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net income attributable to Viad $ 41,271 $ 38,121 $ 3,150 8.3 % $ 31,363 $ 28,959 $ 2,404 8.3 % Convertible preferred stock dividends paid in cash (1,950 ) (1,950 ) – 0.0 % (5,850 ) (5,850 ) – 0.0 % Adjustment to the redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling interest – – – ** – (763 ) 763 -100.0 % Undistributed income attributable to Viad 39,321 36,171 3,150 8.7 % 25,513 22,346 3,167 14.2 % Less: Allocation to participating securities (9,522 ) (9,368 ) (154 ) -1.6 % (6,194 ) (5,991 ) (203 ) -3.4 % Net income allocated to Viad common shareholders (basic) $ 29,799 $ 26,803 $ 2,996 11.2 % $ 19,319 $ 16,355 $ 2,964 18.1 % Add: Allocation to participating securities 98 94 – 4.3 % 44 46 – -4.3 % Net income allocated to Viad common shareholders (diluted) $ 29,897 $ 26,897 $ 2,996 11.2 % $ 19,363 $ 16,401 $ 2,964 18.1 % Basic weighted-average outstanding common shares 20,885 20,612 273 1.3 % 20,825 20,567 258 1.3 % Additional dilutive shares related to share-based compensation 289 277 12 4.3 % 200 214 (14 ) -6.5 % Diluted weighted-average outstanding common shares 21,174 20,889 285 1.4 % 21,025 20,781 244 1.2 % (F) Convertible Series A Preferred Stock — On August 5, 2020, we entered into an Investment Agreement with funds managed by private equity firm Crestview Partners, relating to the issuance of 135,000 shares of newly issued Convertible Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $135 million or $1,000 per share. The Convertible Series A Preferred Stock carries a 5.5% cumulative quarterly dividend, which is payable in cash or in-kind at Viad’s option and is convertible into shares of our common stock at a conversion price of $21.25 per share.

