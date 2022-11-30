Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will be available for investor meetings at the following in-person investor events in December 2022:

Non-Deal Roadshow hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 7 th .

. Truist Securities 2022 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure and Restaurants Summit at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA on Thursday, December 8th.

An updated investor presentation will be posted on our website at www.viad.com on Wednesday, December 7th by 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) is a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Our business strategy focuses on delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients and guests, and significant and sustainable growth and above-market returns for our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, and Las Vegas, as well as new experiences planned in Chicago and Toronto. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places.

GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world’s leading brands and event organizers through two reportable segments, Spiro and GES Exhibitions. Spiro is an experiential marketing agency that partners with leading brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. GES Exhibitions is a global exhibition services company that partners with leading exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows with teams throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.viad.com.

