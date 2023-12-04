Veteran Public Affairs Executive Bill Bertles Joins The Herald Group As Partner

D.C. Based Public Affairs Firm Announces Key Addition to Growing Executive Team

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today The Herald Group announced Bill Bertles has joined the firm as partner on its executive team. He will lead the firm’s business development efforts. Bertles comes to The Herald Group following a 25-year tenure growing a public affairs firm into a global communications agency. Bertles is a seasoned strategic communications professional who has over three decades of experience across a broad range of industries, from energy and health care to financial services and technology.





“We are excited to welcome Bill Bertles to our growing THG family,” said Matt Well, Managing Partner at The Herald Group. “His extensive experience, growth-oriented approach, and proven leadership will make Bill an invaluable asset as THG continues to add to its team of experts. We are excited for the role he will play in helping drive our strategic growth and ongoing expansion.”

“I am excited to be joining THG where we can redefine success for our clients,” said Bill Bertles, Partner at The Herald Group, “I look forward to bringing my experience to an established and well respected team.”

The Herald Group is a full service, bipartisan public affairs firm based in Washington, DC and was founded in 2005.

For over 18 years, corporations, industry associations, and non-profit organizations have engaged The Herald Group to develop, execute and win some of the most critical national, state and international policy and issue advocacy campaigns.

The Herald Group provides all the pieces of today’s complicated advocacy puzzle – the full-scale capabilities of a large public relations agency with the attention to service of a more nimble communications firm – the technological curiosity of a digital incubator with the sound strategic experience of tested political operatives – the field network to engage locally across the political spectrum and the global reach to impact international debates – and the ability to leverage all of this into effective and efficient advocacy and public affairs campaigns.

