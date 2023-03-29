Vested Launches ‘Media Map’ – Real-Time Media Trends Dashboard

Platform uses GPT AI and Qwoted.com data

Identifies trending media topics across core financial industries

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vested, a leading financial marketing and communications consulting firm, has launched the Vested Media Map, a real-time dashboard of trending media topics across core industries. The innovative tool enables users to quickly identify and monitor topics that the media is most interested in, develop key insights, and improve their pitching strategies. The Media Map leverages media matching platform, Qwoted, together with GPT AI, to determine which ideas and commentary are most in demand in the media day-to-day.

It’s the tool communications teams need to get ahead of the news cycle and stay on the pulse of tomorrow’s breaking news, all for free.

With Vested’s Media Map, users can select from seven key financial industries, including Business and Finance, FinTech, Real Estate, and the Economy. By selecting a topic, users can query popular subtopics and identify the ‘white space’ (where media demand exceeds expert supply) within each segment. The Media Map was built in partnership with Qwoted.com and Data Crunch, and takes the guesswork out of identifying the best press opportunities based on real-time data.

Commenting on the new dashboard, Ishviene Arora, Vested President and Chief Client Officer, said, “We are excited to launch this tool which will provide our clients and partners unparalleled visibility into media trends and help them stay ahead of the curve. Our new dashboard will empower users to identify the most relevant topics and subtopics within their industry, so they can share their insights and perspectives with the media and their network.”

Vested’s new real-time dashboard is now live and accessible to all users. For more information or to start your media insights journey, click here.

ABOUT VESTED

Vested is an integrated communications and marketing firm that is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The agency was recently ranked number five for global top financial PR firms by O’Dwyers and nominated for Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media. Vested’s approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action. The agency, which has offices in New York and London, is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and operates an investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Caroline McMullan



caroline.mcmullan@fullyvested.com