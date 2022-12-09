VerticalScope Hits Top 10 List for Social Media Platforms in North America

VerticalScope is Ranked in Comscore’s “Top 10 Social Media Platforms” in Canada and the U.S.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX: FORA), a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities, is excited to announce that its subsidiary VerticalScope Inc. (“VerticalScope”) has been listed in Comscore’s ranking of “Top 10 Social Media Platforms” in both Canada and the U.S. This positions VerticalScope alongside popular consumer brands like Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. Advertisers and agencies utilize Comscore’s data science to help them identify the websites that will maximize their advertising reach.

Comscore Ranked Categories – Social Media – U.S.

Total Unique Visitors/Viewers (in 000) 1 Facebook 236,542 2 Twitter 144,059 3 TikTok 119,996 4 Reddit 99,377 5 Pinterest 95,302 6 LinkedIn 77,107 7 Snapchat 69,731 8 Discord 43,871 9 Nextdoor 38,566 10 VerticalScope 31,983

Source: Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Social Media, Total Audience, October 2022, U.S.

Comscore Ranked Categories – Social Media – Canada

Total Unique Visitors/Viewers (in 000) 1 Facebook 27,037 2 Twitter 13,772 3 TikTok 13,635 4 Pinterest 10,673 5 LinkedIn 9,825 6 Reddit 9,754 7 Snapchat 6,729 8 VerticalScope 4,973 9 Discord 4,793 10 Blogger 3,127

Source: Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Social Media, Total Audience, October 2022, Canada

“VerticalScope’s placement within the top 10 Social Media brands is tremendous validation for the scale we can provide our advertising partners. Our interest-based communities provide an authentic source of information to help people make purchase decisions and our ability to reach niche audiences with high purchase intent at scale, makes us a powerful performance-driven partner for brands,” said Chris Goodridge, President and COO of VerticalScope.

“The Social Media category reaches 89.8% of Canadians online, and 92.6% of Americans online, reflecting the power and wide reach of these platforms,” said Bryan Segal, SVP of Sales, Comscore. “With the average Canadian unique visitor spending almost 18 hours per month on social, and the average U.S. unique visitor spending over 19 hours per month, there is no shortage of opportunity for advertisers to reach and engage consumers on social media platforms, including VerticalScope.”

About VerticalScope Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSX: FORA) is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. The Company’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, the Company has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and more than 110 million monthly active users. For more information, visit www.verticalscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s future advertiser and consumer demand. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurances can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Media:

Chris Goodridge



President and COO



cgoodridge@verticalscope.com

416-341-7174