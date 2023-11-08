Veritonic’s Unprecedented Flexibility & Granularity Enhancements Transform Audio Attribution

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, has unveiled a series of groundbreaking innovations for their audio attribution solution, introducing unparalleled flexibility and granularity for advertisers and brands. With an intensified focus on investing in cutting-edge big data technology, combined with its conversion event logs and intuitive, robust user interface, Veritonic is addressing the escalating demands of the industry and reshaping the audio attribution landscape.





By increasing its investment in robust data tech stacks, Veritonic facilitates campaigns of all scales, effortlessly expanding measurement capabilities while upholding optimal performance, support, and adherence to Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Furthermore, Veritonic’s premium conversion event logs provide clients with unparalleled flexibility and granularity, enabling them to comprehend conversion events and associated impressions throughout. Veritonic’s comprehensive conversion event logs enable their clients to model and analyze various attribution methodologies, assess the impact on conversion rates, identify actionable impressions, uncover geotargeting opportunities, evaluate IP distribution, analyze listener overlap among different campaigns, and more.

“As data providers, we take great pride and responsibility in ensuring that our audio measurement methodology is sound, understood, and designed in a way that enables us to continuously adapt to the needs of our clients and the demands of the advertising industry at large,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO of Veritonic. “We remain committed to innovating our audio-first solutions to make measuring and optimizing audio campaigns as streamlined, efficient, and flexible as possible.”

For more information about Veritonic's Audio Attribution capabilities or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com

