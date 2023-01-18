Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy.

The latest additions to the Veritonic team include Lindsay Beach, Kate Judge, and Casey Hartigan as Sales Directors, and Madeline Ngo as Head of Product.

With more than 12 years of combined experience in audio, Beach, Judge, and Hartigan will be responsible for increasing the utilization of the Veritonic platform and data across the US, in addition to expanding business with existing clients.

Prior to joining Veritonic, Beach was Vice President, Connections at iHeartMedia where she developed cross-platform partnership solutions that supported client goals across the iHeart portfolio, including streaming audio, podcasts, digital, terrestrial radio, social channels, and event sponsorships.

Judge joins Veritonic from audio creative company SpokenLayer, where she was responsible for developing agency and brand partnerships to activate audio content and campaigns across podcast and smart speaker platforms. Judge is a seasoned media sales professional with extensive experience in audio, voice, podcast, and OOH media sales.

Prior to joining Veritonic, Hartigan served as Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Nativo, where she built key brand and agency partnerships by delivering distribution and measurement solutions that solve clients’ content marketing challenges. Additionally, Haritgan held roles of Sales Planner at Turner Broadcasting System and Multimedia Specialist at Cox Media Group.

As Head of Product, Madeline Ngo will be responsible for scaling the product team and managing the expansion and enhancement of the Veritonic platform and its extensive data. Ngo brings more than 12 years of expertise in managing product strategy and operations to her new role at Veritonic. Most recently, Ngo served as Director of Product Management / Head of Product at Career.io/Talent Inc., where she led a global product organization and launched its first-ever end-to-end career management platform. Prior to that, Ngo served as Director of Product Management at Unacast where she launched multiple analytics products across Real Estate and Retail.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Lindsay, Kate, Casey, and Madeline to our growing organization, as they will each play a critical and meaningful role in helping to achieve Veritonic’s strategic growth and revenue goals while driving the audio industry forward,” said Korri Kolesa, Chief Revenue Officer of Veritonic.

“At Veritonic, we remain committed to providing brands, agencies, and platforms with the technology and data they need to harness the tremendous power of audio, and that starts from within,” said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. “Our employees are the heart and soul of our company and the value that we provide. We look forward to the contributions that Lindsay, Kate, Casey, and Madeline will bring to the utility and advancement of our platform moving forward.”

For more information about careers at Veritonic, contact careers@veritonic.com

About Veritonic



World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

